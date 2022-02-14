The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch to undergo multimillion-dollar renovation

Driftwood Capital announced Feb. 14 the purchase of The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch, a 326-room property that sits on 16.2 acres in the sought-after McCormick Ranch neighborhood, along with a comprehensive multimillion-dollar renovation that will cover all aspects of the resort.

Upon completion, the resort will join Curio Collection by Hilton, a global set of upscale hotels hand-picked for their unique character and personality, each one a part of the city they call home.

The extensive renovation, which is the largest in the property’s nearly 50-year history, begins this summer, according to a press release.

It will include updates to all guest rooms, common areas, amenity spaces, food and beverage outlets, 80,000 square feet of flexible event space and the spa, which will also be expanded. The largest undertaking will be converting The Stillman Building into a collection of two-story luxury villas, thereby reducing the overall room count to 276 when the resort is completed in early 2023.

In order to not affect the guest experience, the renovation will be done in phases and the property will remain open throughout the process.

“The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch holds a very special place in the legacy of Arizona hospitality and we look forward to breathing new life and infusing a vibrant energy into this well-established Scottsdale property,” said Alan Klein, general manager for Driftwood Hospitality. “We will soon be unveiling the resort’s rebranding along with further details about our plans to debut an upscale signature restaurant, a gourmet coffee lounge, an upgraded pool bar and restaurant, among many other high-end touchpoints.”

Opened in 1976 as the Scottsdale Conference Center, The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch was the first conference resort in the country. In 2015 the AAA Four Diamond resort underwent a $10 million transformation.

Developed and owned by Driftwood Capital, The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch is managed by Driftwood Hospitality Management. Driftwood Capital also owns and manages Canopy by Hilton Tempe Downtown. For more, visit DriftwoodCapital.com.