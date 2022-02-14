Gas prices across Michigan slightly down, but motorists advised prices could increase sharply soon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-It didn't cost Idahoans as much to fill up their cars this week as prices dropped a little while oil crude prices keep going up. AAA Idaho said the national average for the price of gasoline is at its highest since 2014, coming in at eight cents higher than a week ago and 14 cents higher than a month ago. Idaho's average price of gasoline is at around $3.52, one cent less than a week ago and four cents less than a month ago. AAA analysts say that crude oil prices of $90 a barrel sent fuel prices upwards. If crude keeps going up, AAA said its only a matter of time before prices go back up in the Gem state towards the $4 mark,“Idaho prices are decreasing, but now it’s a really slow drip. If the current trend of high crude oil prices continues, it’s only a matter of days or weeks before the spigot shuts off entirely,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde in a prepared statement. “As fuel demand comes roaring back this spring, we could find ourselves approaching $3.80 or even $3.90 per gallon at some point this year.” AAA associates the rise in prices to a number of issues domestically and internationally. One, more oil is being used to heat homes in parts of the country. Secondly, there is worry that Russia may withhold crude oil if tensions over Ukraine continue. The average price for gasoline from around the state show that Twin Falls drivers are paying an average of $3.60, some of the highest in the state. The lowest average for gasoline is in Frankly at $3.36 a gallon.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO