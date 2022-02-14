ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gas prices across Michigan slightly down, but motorists advised prices could increase sharply soon

By Jim McKinney
jack1065.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Despite a slight drop in the statewide average price of gas, AAA of Michigan cautions that if crude oil prices...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKMI

Michigan Gas Prices are Ridiculously High – Is There Any End in Sight?

During the first several months of the pandemic, there was one silver lining amidst all the chaos and changes to life as we knew it before. Gas prices fell to some of the cheapest rates in Michigan, as well as across the United States than had been seen in several years. It was due to an absolute nose-dive in demand when strict pandemic travel restrictions were put into place.
MICHIGAN STATE
valdostatoday.com

State gas prices increase at the pump

Georgia’s regular unleaded gasoline prices has increase 7 cents more than a week ago causing motorists to pay more at the pump. Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.20 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 7 cents more than a week ago, 10 cents more than last month, and 96 cents more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE
FOXBusiness

Warmer weather will send gas prices soaring 'a lot higher,' analyst warns

Gas prices will soar higher as a result of warmer weather, summer travelers boosting demand and the blending of summer gasoline, Patrick de Haan, GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis told "Varney & Co." Monday. "All of the factors are going to point to an upward trajectory when we start seeing...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Traffic
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
Augusta Free Press

Gas prices rising sharply: What is fueling the rapid increase?

Gas prices in Virginia have risen 7.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Prices in Virginia are 13.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 93.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs12.com

Motorists get hit with higher gas prices

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — Gasoline prices in Florida have jumped another 12 cents a gallon and are at their highest level since July 2014, the AAA auto club said Monday. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas Sunday was $3.47, up 27 cents...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
cwbradio.com

Don't Expect Gas Prices to Go Down Anytime Soon

(Raymond Neupert) Don't expect gas prices to go down anytime soon. Gas Buddy dot com analyst Patrick de Haan says continued tensions between Ukraine and Russia are pushing up global oil prices, and oil production hasn't kept up as people return to work following the latest spike in COVID cases.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Crude Oil Prices#Wkzo Am Fm#Aaa
Bay News 9

Gas price spike felt across Central Florida

FLORIDA — Gas prices in Orlando are out fueling the state average of $3.44 for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA. The average price in Orlando on Wednesday was $3.47, compared to $2.45 a year ago. The average price in Florida a year ago was $2.43 for a gallon of regular.
ORLANDO, FL
96.7 The River

Gas Buddy: Gas Prices Jumped Last Week

UNDATED -- Average gas prices in Minnesota have risen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28. Prices in Minnesota are 20 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has risen 8.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.42. Gas Buddy says...
MINNESOTA STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Gas prices jump again across Kentucky

Gasoline was a dime more per gallon, this week, across the western half of Kentucky. AAA said the average jumped up to just over $3.09. The most expensive fill-up is in Louisville, with prices up over $3.33 per gallon. The least expensive was in Owensboro at just over $2.94. Paducah was just two cents higher at $2.96.
PADUCAH, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
nbc25news.com

AAA: Gas prices in Michigan jump 15 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. - Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.37 per gallon for regular unleaded. Gas prices in Michigan jumped 15 cents, setting a new 2022-high. This price is 20 cents more than this time last month and 87 cents more than this time last year. Motorists are...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Gas Prices Drop Slightly Amid High National Average

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-It didn't cost Idahoans as much to fill up their cars this week as prices dropped a little while oil crude prices keep going up. AAA Idaho said the national average for the price of gasoline is at its highest since 2014, coming in at eight cents higher than a week ago and 14 cents higher than a month ago. Idaho's average price of gasoline is at around $3.52, one cent less than a week ago and four cents less than a month ago. AAA analysts say that crude oil prices of $90 a barrel sent fuel prices upwards. If crude keeps going up, AAA said its only a matter of time before prices go back up in the Gem state towards the $4 mark,“Idaho prices are decreasing, but now it’s a really slow drip. If the current trend of high crude oil prices continues, it’s only a matter of days or weeks before the spigot shuts off entirely,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde in a prepared statement. “As fuel demand comes roaring back this spring, we could find ourselves approaching $3.80 or even $3.90 per gallon at some point this year.” AAA associates the rise in prices to a number of issues domestically and internationally. One, more oil is being used to heat homes in parts of the country. Secondly, there is worry that Russia may withhold crude oil if tensions over Ukraine continue. The average price for gasoline from around the state show that Twin Falls drivers are paying an average of $3.60, some of the highest in the state. The lowest average for gasoline is in Frankly at $3.36 a gallon.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Cars 108

Michigan Gas Prices Are On The Rise Over The Weekend

Gas prices in Michigan make a pretty uncomfortable jump over the weekend and climb 15 cents in just a few days. It's pretty common to see gas prices fluctuate a few cents here and there, but a jump like this is usually reserved for spring and summertime. The new average rate for gas in Michigan is $3.37 a gallon. Now that's 87 cents higher than gas this time last year. What happen!? Did gas get more special? Can it make my car go faster now?
MICHIGAN STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Demand is Down But Gas Prices Continue to Rise

(Radio Iowa) It’s the dead of winter and Iowans are driving much less, especially compared to summertime, but gasoline prices are defying the basic lessons of economic by rising, even though demand is falling. Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman for Triple-A-Iowa, says crude oil prices are setting the bar. “In the...
TRAFFIC
Outsider.com

Gas Prices Continue Climbing: Which States Saw Biggest Increase This Week

Currently, it seems that the prices are steadily climbing across the board. Americans are dealing with inflation that sits at a 40-year high. As a result, they’re paying more for everything including food, rent, and recreation. At the same time, Americans are feeling a pinch at the pumps. Lately, gas prices across the country have been rising. However, some states are seeing higher prices at the pump than others. Recent data shows that gas prices have risen nearly twenty cents over the past week in some areas.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy