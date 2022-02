SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Joining a growing number of states, California is dropping its indoor mask mandate starting next Tuesday for those who are vaccinated, but the measure, for now, will stay in place for schools K-12. Bay Area health experts agree it’s the right move as the nation remains in an Omicron surge. “We need to have kids still wearing masks until those numbers are down further,” said UC Berkeley Prof. and infectious disease expert Dr. John Swartzberg. “Let’s hurry very slowly in this process.” Cases are dropping dramatically in California, but remain at a record high. On Tuesday, Santa Clara...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO