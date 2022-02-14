ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

It’s been 22 years since the disappearance of Asha Degree

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 1 day ago
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Monday will mark 22 years since a 9-year-old girl vanished from her home in Cleveland County.

Asha Degree was last seen walking away from her home in Shelby on Valentine’s Day of 2000. A year later, detectives said they found her backpack buried along a road in Burke County, and a car was identified for a possible person of interest.

However, no new leads have broken in the case and Asha still has not been found.

The morning Asha disappeared, her parents said they had an appointment with a realtor to look for a new home. After Asha vanished, they said they stayed in the same house for two decades, holding on to hope that they would be there if Asha found a way back.

[ ALSO READ: ‘I still believe’: 21 years later, Asha Degree’s mom still holds out hope for missing daughter ]

In 2020, the FBI put up billboards with an age-progressed picture of Asha in hopes of generating new leads. The FBI said they believe someone took Asha but they do not have any suspects.

“Somebody knows something,” said Iquilla Degree, Asha’s mother. “A 9-year-old just don’t disappear off of the face of the Earth without a trace. No, there is no way.”

There is still a $45,000 reward for information about Asha.

Anyone with information regarding Asha’s whereabouts should call 704 484-4788. Asha’s family said they still have an investigator working solely on finding her with help from state and federal investigators.

For more information on the FBI investigation, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘All I can do is ask’: 21 years later, Asha Degree’s mom still holds out hope for missing daughter)

Comments / 4

Jennie Painter
1d ago

I still think of this little girl every time I go to Shelby N.C. One of my prayers is they will someday find this little girl.

Jane Maxwell
1d ago

I believe it was someone she knew and they asked her to meet them somewhere. What 9 year old gets up in the middle of the night to leave the house for no reason?

Kathy Hunt Poston
1d ago

Lord, If it's your Will....please let her be found. I know everything is in your time Lord. Just praying and asking for this to be resolved for the sake of her Family. In Jesus Name 🙏

Girl missing since 2019 found alive

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. — A girl who went missing when she was 4 years old in 2019 has been found safe by police, according to multiple reports. Authorities previously asked for the public’s help finding Paislee Joann Shultis, who was last seen in Tompkins County in July 2019. Officials said they believed she had been taken by her non-custodial parents, Kimberly Cooper 33, and Kirk Shultis, 32.
