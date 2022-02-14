Ferndale's The Fly Trap is set to reopen under Bobcat Bonnie's management

Select events happening in metro Detroit this week. Submit your events to metrotimes.com/calendar. Be sure to check venue websites for COVID-19 policies. The Detroit Zoo's penguin exhibit might be one of the zoo's most beloved exhibits, and after a little over two years, it's finally back open. The Polk Penguin Conservation Center closed to the public in September 2019, as the zoo needed to make waterproofing repairs and other upgrades. Aside from routine maintenance and additions like more nesting areas and a second snow machine in the habitat, a portion of the floor has been replaced with glass flooring which will allow zoo visitors to see the penguins swim below their feet. New additions were not just limited to the center — the penguins have gained some new friends as well. The center now has over 75 macaroni, king, rockhopper, gentoo, and chinstrap penguins. "The chinstraps settled right in and became avid swimmers. Once the lights come on for the day, TJ, Haiku, Kringle and Turtle immediately dive into the pool," Bonnie Van Dam, Detroit Zoological Society's Curator of Birds, said in a press release. "They also had no problem integrating with the other species. Penguins thrive within larger colonies, and they are just exceptional at mingling."—Alex Washington.

