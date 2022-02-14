Ferndale's The Fly Trap is set to reopen under Bobcat Bonnie's management
By Alex Washington
MetroTimes
2 days ago
Brunch in metro Detroit wasn’t the same when Ferndale diner The Fly Trap had to close back in September due to staffing shortages. Well, the “finer diner” might be reopening sooner than we think, with new management that is no stranger to the Detroit dining scene....
A longtime, family-owned, Mexican restaurant in Grand Rapids has announced it is permanently closing one of its three locations. For more than 50 years, Adobe In & Out has been serving "a taste of Mexico with American flair" in West Michigan - it's a Grand Rapids institution! So I'm sad to share that their location on Leonard St. is shutting down.
A new chicken restaurant is always cause for celebration, especially when it’s one that’s coming to your state for the first time. Here in Michigan, we have a ton of great chicken spots, and now, we have one more, as a popular brand is moving into the Mitten.
A new eatery in Grand Rapids is accused of 'gentrifying' tacos before they even get a chance to open. Barrio restaurant has been listed in the building directory at 37 Ottawa since early 2021, but has yet to open. A feature on the GRNow Facebook page got a 'mixed' response...
This week, the Detroit Free Press announced the 2022 10 Best New Restaurants, recognizing eateries that opened between Jan. 1, 2021-Dec. 5, 2021.
The restaurateurs behind this year’s most noteworthy dining establishments committed to plating outstanding meals and offering excellent service — but that was just a baseline. They were also community-minded, innovating...
It is the end of an era - sort of. Mario's Restaurant and Pizzeria on Fenton Road in Flint has been sold. After 59 years in business, brothers Frank and Sergio Simoni will be hanging up their aprons to enjoy retirement. I addressed the rumor about Mario's closing last year,...
Here's one for the brave, or at least those who like to take off their clothes for a good cause. Cupid's Undie Run makes a Detroit stop to raise funds to research neurofibromatosis, a genetic neurological disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and affects 1 in every 3,000 births. The event kicks off at Detroit's Tin Roof with some drinking to help get people in the mood, then commences for a mile run that ends back at the Tin Roof for a nearly-naked dance party.
Fat Tuesday is on March 1 this year, and it’s time to celebrate. Get your pączki plans in order with a visit to one of these metro Detroit spots. This Rochester bakery has a special deal for Pączki Day — pączki are $2.25 each, or you can get a baker’s dozen for $27. Currently taking orders, The Home Bakery offers pączki flavors such as blueberry-lemon, coconut cream, cassata, lime curd, kronutczki, and strawberry. Orders can be picked up on Feb. 28 or March 1, or if you live in one of the 60 cities The Home Bakery services, you can pay to have your pączki delivered. The Home Bakery, 300 S. Main St., Rochester; 248-651-4830; thehomebakery.com.
The Detroit Zoo’s penguin exhibit might be one of the zoo’s most beloved exhibits, and after a little over two years, it’s finally back open. The Polk Penguin Conservation Center closed to the public in September 2019, as the zoo needed to make waterproofing repairs and other upgrades.
Savvy Sliders, a Southeast Michigan-based chain that serves hamburgers, fish, steak and chicken sliders and chicken fingers, has opened in Midtown Detroit. The store moves into the spot at 4650 Woodward Ave. at Forest, where Checkers closed during the pandemic. The chain also serves breakfast, including fried chicken on a...
When Ferndale diner the Fly Trap closed temporarily in September, the fate of the popular breakfast and lunch spot was uncertain. Now, with new ownership underway, the "finer diner" could return as soon as early March. Previous owners Kara and Gavin McMillian, who opened the Fly Trap 17 years ago,...
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It may be bitterly cold outside. But this Kalamazoo hotspot is coming out of hibernation. The Root Beer Stand officially opened its windows on Monday, Feb 14, for the first time since closing for the season back in mid-October. "I think it is a sign of...
Fried chicken used to be considered a food for special occasions. Now, it's something that people eat for breakfast or dinner a couple of times a week. Americans down 99 pounds of chicken each year – more than beef (57lb) or pork (53lb). Yelp recently released a list of...
MT. MORRIS TWP, MI — A soul food eatery that makes its food with love and aims to give the euphoric feeling that washes over you when tasting your grandmother’s cooking, is eager to serve the Flint community and beyond. BJ and Noon’s BBQ and Soul Food Restaurant,...
The brothers who run McClure's Pickles on Detroit's east side put their sense of humor where their ads are, as drivers see alongside I-75, I-94 and I-275. A billboard version of the above mocks the easily parodied splashes from Sam Bernstein, Geoffrey Fieger, Joumana Kayrouz, Mike Morse and other in-our-face personal injury attorneys.
More than 100 people gathered outside Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co.’s flagship store in Midtown Detroit on Wednesday to support baristas and cooks who went on strike and are demanding better wages, improved working conditions, and union representation. The employees are asking for a fair contract that includes a...
Detroit's deranged tribute to the prolific actor Nicolas Cage ("our one true god," as event organizers describe him) is back. Like others, the folks behind the annual Nicolas Uncaged event took a year off due to the pandemic, and with the virus an ongoing concern, this year's event is going to be a little different — but the organizers are trying to still have some fun with it.
Restaurant Week is just around the corner in several northern Michigan towns. Mark your calendars for:. · Traverse City Restaurant Week: February 20–26 · Harbor Springs Area Restaurant Week: February 25–March 6. · Gaylord Spring Restaurant Week: April 15–April 22. Last but not least,...
The collective talents of Detroit’s artist community continue to be its biggest and most popular export. Ryan Smith and Shelton Hawkins Jr., both 21 and from Detroit, are a testimony to that. They were chosen by incubator Flying Solo to showcase their fashion brands during Paris Fashion week, Feb. 20 through March 8. Flying Solo is a fashion hub that uses its platform to promote and empower emerging designers from across the world. Thousands apply, but few are chosen.
Berkeley's iconic Fourth Street eatery, Bette's Oceanview Diner, went out of business suddenly last month after nearly 40 years, prompting much mourning among longtime fans. Now, a group of former staff from the restaurant tells Berkeleyside they hope to reopen it as Oceanview Diner by the end of this month.
Select events happening in metro Detroit this week. Submit your events to metrotimes.com/calendar. Be sure to check venue websites for COVID-19 policies. The Detroit Zoo's penguin exhibit might be one of the zoo's most beloved exhibits, and after a little over two years, it's finally back open. The Polk Penguin Conservation Center closed to the public in September 2019, as the zoo needed to make waterproofing repairs and other upgrades. Aside from routine maintenance and additions like more nesting areas and a second snow machine in the habitat, a portion of the floor has been replaced with glass flooring which will allow zoo visitors to see the penguins swim below their feet. New additions were not just limited to the center — the penguins have gained some new friends as well. The center now has over 75 macaroni, king, rockhopper, gentoo, and chinstrap penguins. "The chinstraps settled right in and became avid swimmers. Once the lights come on for the day, TJ, Haiku, Kringle and Turtle immediately dive into the pool," Bonnie Van Dam, Detroit Zoological Society's Curator of Birds, said in a press release. "They also had no problem integrating with the other species. Penguins thrive within larger colonies, and they are just exceptional at mingling."—Alex Washington.
