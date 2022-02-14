Officials: Man in Meeker County shootout took his own life

EDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died over the weekend after exchanging gunfire with a police officer in small community southwest of St. Cloud.

The medical examiner says 34-year-old Stephen Christ Poissant, of Brainerd died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head during an encounter in Eden Valley early Saturday.

​The officer with whom Poissant exchanged gunfire has been identified as Evan Borscheid. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Borscheid discharged his firearm, resulting in a graze injury to Poissant’s knee. Borscheid was not injured and is on standard administrative leave.

The incident began as an attempted traffic stop on Highway 55 for speeding and a headlight violation. The driver fled west from Eden Valley and Borscheid pursued. Poissant went into a ditch, got out of the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with the officer, Meeker County sheriff’s officials said.

Poissant was pronounced dead at the scene. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

According to the BCA, the incident was captured on squad camera video. The state will continue to investigate the shooting and will forward its findings to the Meeker County Attorney’s Office for review.

Eden Valley is a community of about 1,040 people about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of St. Cloud.