WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Many Pacific Gas and Electric customers are doing a double take on their recent bills. Some ratepayers are seeing their bill listed as double or triple what they normally pay. The company says more people are using energy around this time of year and home more often because of the pandemic. Sunnie Thornton’s latest bill made her jaw drop. “I immediately thought that maybe someone is stealing my electricity because this is the highest bill I have ever had,” she said. The West Sacramento homeowner told CBS13 her latest bill increased by 283 percent compared to this time last year. Then, she...

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO