Celebrations

Valentine’s Day: Will you be mine?

By Sherri Nourse Womack Publishing News Service
timesvirginian.com
 2 days ago

Chocolates, candy hearts and red roses are common indicators that Valentine’s Day is around the corner. A favorite holiday among young lovers and a despised tradition by the broken-hearted, Valentine’s Day is filled with emotions and last-minute buying...

www.timesvirginian.com

Related
fashionisers.com

Take Your Valentine’s Day Game To The Next Level With These Sexy Valentine’s Day Dresses

It’s not a big deal if you don’t love celebrating Valentine’s Day (or if you are single). Rather than thinking of it as a time to go on dates, remember that this romantic occasion is a perfect fun excuse to spend quality time with your friends and also family. Valentine’s Day is not all about spending time with your partner, it means spending time with your loved ones, whether they are friends, family, or your partner. After all, haven’t you heard of Galantine’s Day? No matter how you choose to celebrate, on this significant day, you have to look gorgeous. Valentine’s Day provides a perfect occasion to dress up and have fun! These sexy dresses have a special place in your wardrobe because they are the really sassy ones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
A Cup of Jo

15 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Every Type of Relationship

Happy Galentine’s Day! If you want to surprise your friend with a treat that shows that you “get” her, how about a book you know she’d love; cozy socks to wear on your walks together; or a sweet card listing all the reasons you love her.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#Parade#Rosesonly Com#Christian#Times Virginian
ourcommunitynow.com

Krispy Kreme Has Valentine's Day Donuts for You and Your Sweetheart

Valentine's Day is right around the corner—and if you haven't gotten your spouse, boyfriend, girlfriend, friends, or family a gift this year, we've got just the thing! Krispy Kreme is releasing a special line of heart-shaped donuts just in time for the day of love. The Valentine's Day "Sprinkle...
RESTAURANTS
q13fox.com

What is Galentine’s Day? Everything to know about the popular holiday

Many people have a love-hate relationship with Valentine’s Day. Some believe the holiday is just a marketing tactic spread by greeting card companies or is only for people who are romantically involved. Cue the solution to those worries: Galentine’s Day. But what is this unofficial holiday, who can...
SEATTLE, WA
Vice

I Interrupted Valentine's Day Couples to Ask How Their Date Was Going

It’s Valentine's Day which means one thing: loads of couples are out there, being couples and thinking about the fact that they are couples. Meanwhile, single people are living their lives as usual, safe in the knowledge that they don't have to spend a shit tonne of money on a “special dinner” or “some wine” – unless they want to on themselves.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
A-Town Daily News

Valentine’s Day ‘Adopt a Cockroach’ returns to Charles Paddock Zoo

Adopt a cockroach from the zoo as a new and fun way to express your love, or lack thereof. – The Charles Paddock Zoo is offering a unique way to show your true feeling, with their “Adopt-A-Cockroach” program this Valentine’s Day. Through Tuesday, Feb. 15, you can give that special someone in your life who is either very hard to shop for, or who might just be the perfect person to receive, their very own cockroach. Adopt a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach from the zoo as a new and fun way to express your love, or perhaps lack thereof!
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Wishes You a Happy Valentine’s Day with Some of the Franchise’s Best Couples

It’s Valentine’s Day, which means scrolling through your social media involves reading post after post of mushy professions of love written by friends and strangers alike. If you need a break from the never-ending descriptions of true loves and forever Valentines, Law & Order has your back. Though Law & Order is joining in on the Valentine’s Day celebrations, their post includes strictly fictional and platonic couples.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Taking the Pressure Off Valentine’s Day for Both Couples and Singles

Valentine's Day places pressures on couples to make the day the most romantic and memorable one of the year. Valentine's Day can feel like singles awareness day for those who are not partnered. As long as you have clear expectations, this day can be special without grand, expensive gestures. Did...
RELATIONSHIPS
Time Out Global

Foodpanda's Pau-Pau shows us how to celebrate Valentine's Day

Simply match with Pau-Pau on Tinder to get a $5 foodpanda voucher on your next order. Whether you’re the fresh couple still in the honeymoon phase or seasoned lovers who've seen many moons, planning for Valentine’s Day is never easy. To ensure your enchanting date is a success, the always fun-loving yet cheeky Pau-Pau is on Tinder and looking to make some new friends this Valentine’s Day.
FOOD & DRINKS
SignalsAZ

Be Aware of Valentine Romance Scammers

Valentine’s Day is here. Flower sales are quadrupling while available tables in our favorite restaurants are a rare commodity. For some, the holiday will mean an evening of good food, good wine, and good company. For others, the “greeting card” holiday will only accentuate a preexisting feeling of isolation. Love is in the air but so is loneliness and scammers know it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

TikToker Deducts $1 From Fiancée’s Valentine’s Day Gift Amount Every Time She Yelled at Him

It's kind of hard to not be jaded by the commercialization of holidays that are supposed to represent wholesome and sincere feelings folks should have for one another. Like family members spending time with one another on Christmas is a beautiful sentiment, and you don't necessarily need a family of polar bears selling caramel-colored high fructose corn syrup sugar water in order to appreciate that.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
kiss951.com

What Your Valentine’s Present Says About Your Relationship

Are you happy with your Valentine’s present this year? There’s a lot of pressure on couples to get their significant other the right gift and not all partners knock it out of the park. Tina Wilson, a relationship expert and founder of the dating app Wingman, says Valentine’s Day gifts can tell you a lot about your relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
NBC News

On Valentine's Day, ditch dating apps for old-fashioned personals

It’s no secret that Covid-19 has been tough on couples. Even rock-solid pairings have been feeling the strain. But the pandemic has arguably been more difficult for single people without a partner to ride out the end of the world, especially those whose relationships have broken down somewhere between vaccine doses, leaving us not just lonely but heartbroken and without many of the usual outlets for recovery.
INTERNET

