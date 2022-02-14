ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p1u5S_0eE7Mh8600

The San Antonio Spurs (22-35) visit United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls (36-21) Monday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Spurs vs. Bulls odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Bulls continue are in the midst of a five-game homestand. They took down the Timberwolves 134-122 Friday and the Thunder 106-101 Saturday. They failed to cover as 9.5-point favorites in the 5-point victory over Oklahoma City.

The Bulls have covered 6 of their last 10 and are 33-23-1 against the spread (ATS) on the season.

They sit 2nd in the Eastern Conference behind their dominant offense which ranks 1st in field-goal percentage. The Spurs sit 6th in field-goal percentage, so they’re among the better shooting teams as well.

As for San Antonio, it has won 2 straight on the road, both as an underdog. The Spurs beat the Hawks 136-121 Friday as 8.5-point underdogs and defeated the Pelicans 124-114 Saturday as 6.5-point dogs. The Spurs are 6-4 ATS over their last 10 and 30-27 ATS on the season.

Spurs at Bulls odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:47 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Spurs +140 (bet $100 to win $140) | Bulls -175 (bet $175 to win $100)
  • Against the spread: Spurs +3.5 (-105) | Bulls -3.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 233.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Spurs at Bulls key injuries

Spurs

  • None

Bulls

  • PG Lonzo Ball (knee) out
  • SG Alex Caruso (wrist) out
  • SF Javonte Green (foot) questionable
  • SF Derrick Jones Jr. (finger) probable
  • SG Zach LaVine (knee) out

Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Spurs at Bulls odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Bulls 121, Spurs 115

PASS.

The Bulls (-175) are too expensive for my liking. Also, the Spurs beat the Bulls 131-122 in Texas the last time these two teams met (Jan. 28). San Antonio (+140) is the only playable side. Chicago is 21-8 at home.

I’d pass on betting either way here.

BET BULLS -3.5 (-120).

The Bulls have been the 5th-best covering team in the NBA. They are the best home-covering team in the league, going 19-10 ATS at United Center.

The Bulls will be able to limit the Spurs’ edges in this one Monday night.

San Antonio ranks 9th in offensive rebounding rate, whereas the Bulls sit 7th in defensive rebounding rate. The Bulls rank second in true-shooting rate, and the Spurs rank 20th in opponents’ field-goal rate.

Considering these and the Bulls’ dominance at home, I’ll take them to cover in this spot.

LEAN to the OVER 233.5 (-115).

This matchup went Over 250 last time these two teams met. I expect a similar result.

The Bulls rank 4th in offensive rating, and the Spurs rank 15th with both teams significantly worse defensively. The Spurs also rank 5th in pace and 2nd in field-goal attempts.

The Bulls are 31-25-1 O/U, while the Spurs are 29-26-2 O/U. So, it’s been profitable to back the Over for both teams.

Given the offensive firepower on both teams and the Bulls down their two best defensive guards (Ball and Caruso), I’d side with the Over in this one.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
cw35.com

San Antonio Spurs waive guard Goran Dragic

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs announced on Tuesday that they have waived guard Goran Dragic. Dragic was acquired on Feb. 10 in a trade with the Toronto Raptors that also brought the Spurs a protected first round draft pick. The move now opens up a roster spot for...
NBA
theknickswall

Buyout Candidates for the Knicks to Replace Kemba Walker

With several players becoming buyout candidates following the trade deadline, the Knicks ought to look into one to replace Kemba Walker. Well, the NBA trade deadline came and went, and the New York Knicks made the decision to stick with the team they have. Aside from the exchange for Cam Reddish more than a month ago, the Knicks front office decided that the best path forward was with the roster at hand. However, they did not dismiss the chance to upgrade when necessary.
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan is about to make NBA history

After being named Eastern Conference Player of The Week for his efforts last week, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan continued his excellent season on Monday in the team’s victory over the San Antonio Spurs. In the Bulls’ victory over the Spurs on Monday night, DeRozan had 40 points on...
NBA
bleachernation.com

Rumored Bulls Target Goran Dragic Is Now a Free Agent

It’s officially official: Goran Dragic is a free agent. The 35-year-old point guard was traded from the Toronto Raptors to the San Antonio Spurs during last week’s trade deadline. The immediate report was that Dragic would work to reach a buyout with the rebuilding organization and pursue an opportunity with a contending team. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski listed multiple possible suitors, including the Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, and – yup – Chicago Bulls.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
FanSided

Chicago Bulls marked as one of few favorites to sign Goran Dragic

Once put on a poster by a Chicago Bulls legend, veteran point guard Goran Dragic could be on his way to the Windy City shortly. Dragic was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Thaddeus Young just before the trade deadline last Thursday. However, San Antonio also received a first-round pick. That pick was the center of the deal, and ultimately Dragic was going to be bought out.
NBA
Sporting News

Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan's scorching scoring streak matches only Wilt Chamberlain in NBA history

DeMar DeRozan is doing something we have never seen from a perimeter player in NBA history. Not Michael Jordan. Not Kobe Bryant. Not LeBron James. After going for 40 points while shooting 66.7 percent from the field in the Chicago Bulls' win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, DeRozan has notched his sixth-consecutive game of 35-plus points while shooting at least 50 percent from the field.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Javonte Green
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Zach Lavine
classichits106.com

DeRozan scores 40 as Bulls rally past Spurs 120-109

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 19 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, and the Chicago Bulls beat the San Antonio Spurs 120-109 for their fourth straight victory. It was DeRozan’s seventh consecutive game with at least 30 points, extending his career high. The All-Star is the first player with such a streak for the Bulls since Michael Jordan during the 1996-97 season. Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 16 rebounds for Chicago, which lost 131-122 at San Antonio on Jan. 28. The Spurs had won three of four. Lonnie Walker IV scored 21 points for the Spurs, and All-Star Dejounte Murray had 19 points and 11 assists.
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

Tatum and the Celtics Host the Pistons: Expect Points

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Antonio Spurs#United Center#Ats#Hawks#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Conditi
Pounding The Rock

What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Bulls

San Antonio played really well for three quarters against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, playing solid defense, forcing 15 turnovers and scoring 20 points off of them on the night. But in the fourth quarter, one of the Spurs’ biggest weaknesses proved to be their downfall: they are still struggling to find THE guy in crunch time.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Pacers to waive Tristan Thompson, to sign with Bulls

It sounds like the Chicago Bulls will have a new reserve big man in uniform following the All-Star break. Following the Indiana Pacers 113-108 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, head coach Rick Carlisle announced that the team will be waiving Tristan Thompson on Thursday, and he has an idea where the big man will end up.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nikola Vucevic: Zach LaVine in positive spirits

Rob Schaefer: Nikola Vucevic said after Bulls shootaround that he spoke with Zach LaVine last night to see how he was doing after knee appointment Said LaVine “seemed to be in positive spirits… hopefully we can get him back sooner than later”. Source: Twitter @rob_schaef. What’s the buzz...
NBA
Yardbarker

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan ties a record with his sixth straight 35-point game

DeMar DeRozan led the Chicago Bulls to another win Monday with 40 points against the San Antonio Spurs and joined legendary company in the process. DeRozan, 32, has now scored at least 35 points and made at least 50 percent of his field goals in six consecutive games. That ties a record held by Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain, who accomplished the feat twice during six-game stretches in 1960-61 and 1963.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

78K+
Followers
124K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy