HELENA — Capital has now knocked off both teams ahead of it in the Western AA standings, and thanks to the Bruins, there are no undefeated teams left on the girls side of the west leaderboard. It took double overtime on Tuesday, but the Bruins bested previously undefeated and No. 2-ranked Missoula Hellgate 49-43, leaning heavily on junior Jada Clarkson to get the upset victory.

HELENA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO