FIFA

Brazil-Argentina to be replayed after COVID-19-related abandonment

By Adriana Garcia
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIFA have ruled that the 2022 World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina will be played at a venue and date to be determined after it was originally abandoned due to alleged coronavirus-related breaches. The Sept. 5 match in Sao Paulo was suspended by the referee after seven minutes...

www.espn.com

