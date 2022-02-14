ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Falls to No. 2; Alabama Re-Enters Poll at No. 25

alabamanews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAP TOP 25 POLL – February 14,...

www.alabamanews.net

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

US says Russia has added troops at border despite pullback claims

A senior Biden administration official said Wednesday that Russia has added as many as 7,000 troops at the border with Ukraine, characterizing claims by Moscow that it was withdrawing forces as “false.”. “We have now confirmed that in the last several days, Russia has increased its troop presence along...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas, AL
State
Tennessee State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Basketball
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
City
Houston, AL
State
Wisconsin State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
Auburn, AL
College Basketball
Local
Alabama College Basketball
Local
Alabama Basketball
The Associated Press

Second CNN executive exits in wake of internal Cuomo inquiry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Allison Gollust, the CNN executive whose relationship with Jeff Zucker led to his resignation as the cable network’s president, is leaving after an internal inquiry found violations of news standards, parent company WarnerMedia said. Gollust’s resignation Tuesday followed the conclusion of an investigation concerning...
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

Poulin leads Canada to Olympic gold in 3-2 win over US

BEIJING (AP) — Canada’s Captain Clutch, Marie-Philip Poulin, delivered at the Olympics again. Poulin scored twice, including her third gold-medal clinching goal, and Canada reclaimed its place atop the women’s hockey world by capping its run through the Beijing Games with a 3-2 win over the defending champion United States on Thursday.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#Villanova#Ap#Alabama Re Enters#Gonzaga#Texas A M#Ole Miss#Arizona 4#Kentucky 5#Purdue 6#Kansas 7#Baylor 8#Texas Tech 12#Illinois 13#Houston 15#Wisconsin 16#Usc 18#Michigan State 20#Murray State 22#Uconn

Comments / 0

Community Policy