Rio Tinto, aboriginal group reach heritage protection deal for iron ore project
By Carl Surran
Seeking Alpha
2 days ago
Rio Tinto (RIO +0.4%) said it agreed to a heritage protection plan with an indigenous landowner group for the Western Range iron ore project in Western Australia's Pilbara region, as it seeks to avoid a repeat...
The iron ore price retreated on Monday after last week’s rally that sent the steelmaking ingredient to its highest in more than five months, as traders fretted over warnings from China’s regulators against recent unusual price moves. China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange has also announced an increase in the...
Investment thesis: the company is still a buy, but due to rising Fed hawkishness in the last month, you should set clear sell-stops. Rio Tinto (RIO) is a global leader in industrial metals mining:. Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum,...
(Feb 11):Rio Tinto Group’s hold on the title of world No. 1 iron ore producer is safe — at least for another quarter. Vale SA was expected to overtake its main rival in the fourth quarter, but reported a disappointing 82.5 million metric tons of the steel-making ingredient after heavy rains restricted operations in northern Brazil. That compares with 84.1 million tons for Rio Tinto.
LONDON/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The incoming chairman of Rio Tinto will review the position of CEO Jakob Stausholm to determine whether he is suitable to lead an overhaul of the company’s toxic work culture, two people familiar with the matter said. Dominic Barton, a former diplomat who takes up...
Vale SA has closed the iron-ore production gap with its main rival Rio Tinto Group, and is even expected to report slightly higher output in the fourth quarter. Rio Tinto’s Australian mines churned out 84.1 million metric tons of the steel-making ingredient last quarter. In its production statement Thursday, Vale will report 85.6 million tons, according to the average analyst estimate.
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA (VALE3.SA)on Thursday reported a 2.4% decrease in iron ore production in the fourth quarter year-on-year. According to a securities filing, the company reached quarterly iron ore production of 82.47 million tonnes, below the same period from the previous year and down 7.8% from the third quarter.
GENEVA (AP) — Two independent U.N. human rights experts called Thursday on Sweden’s government not to issue a license to industrial backers of a planned iron-ore mine that environmentalists say would generate large amounts of toxic waste and other pollution. The proposed project would involve British company Beowulf...
The iron ore price retreated on Wednesday, snapping a five-session rally, after Chinese authorities pledged to strengthen supervision of the market and crack down on any irregularities. The state planner and market regulator said in a statement they had warned iron ore information providers to ensure the accuracy of their...
China, the world’s top steel producer, said on Monday that it aims to “significantly increase” mines’ iron ore production and boost utilisation of steel scrap, as part of a plan to develop a higher quality, greener ferrous industry. Making a joint statement with the state planner...
The Australian government is backing the mining of rare earth metals as the country prepares itself for increased production to challenge China’s dominance in the sector. These critical minerals are used in magnets for smartphones, electric vehicles, and wind turbines. China has been dominating the supply of these minerals...
LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Who’d want to be a miner? On top of dusty, dangerous work in distant locations, many have to endure a culture of bullying, discrimination and abuse, based on the shocking revelations from Rio Tinto’s (RIO.AX), (RIO.L) staff survey. Yet the $117 billion firm’s valuation implies such toxicity matters little to investors. That makes new Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm’s necessary cultural revolution all the harder.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA (VALE3.SA) has dropped a $1.2 billion claim against individuals and entities linked to Israeli-born billionaire Beny Steinmetz, the miner said in a statement on Monday. Vale and Steinmetz have been locked in a multi-pronged legal battle for years...
The Dalian iron ore price dived more than 8% on Friday after China’s regulators and industry association issued warnings earlier in the week against recent unusual price moves of the key steelmaking ingredient. Earlier on Friday, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), which is the country’s state planner,...
PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - AXA IM Alts, a unit of France's biggest insurer AXA , and energy group Engie have invested an undisclosed amount to raise funds for The Shared Wood Company, said the Paris firm set up to protect forests and the environment. The Shared Wood Company says...
BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China's state planner warned on Wednesday against fabricating iron ore prices, saying for the second time this year that regulators would study effective measures to ensure market stability amid fast rising prices. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the State Administration for Market...
Chinese steel and iron ore futures jump to five-month highs after the week-long Lunar New Year break, and state planners said over the weekend that authorities should bring forward infrastructure investment. The government said aims to "significantly increase" mines' iron ore production and increase utilization of steel scrap; its statement...
Lumber futures rose to their highest in a month as two top Canadian producers curtailed output and transportation snags disrupt shipments to customers, Bloomberg reports. March lumber futures (LB1:COM) rose by the exchange limit of US$45 on Wednesday to $1,336 per $1,000 board ft. in Chicago before trimming gains; futures already have jumped 34% this month due to tighter supplies ahead of peak building season.
Gold is in a fantastic position to continue its uptrend, given the upcoming hiking cycle and the impact this (historically speaking) has on gold. I'm dipping my toe in gold again. And it's not because I recently started watching Discovery's Gold Rush series. I believe that Kinross Gold (KGC) is perfectly positioned to benefit from a bull market in gold. Gold will benefit from stagflation risks tied to the upcoming Fed hiking cycle. Kinross Gold, meanwhile, is a producer with growth opportunities, a very healthy balance sheet, strong free cash flow, and a very attractive valuation. The stock's recent sell-off has caused me to buy some shares. In this article, I will give you the details.
LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Norway’s bumper oil initial public offering has gone off half-cocked. Despite pricing the sale of just under 10% of shares at the bottom of the announced range of 28 Norwegian crowns to 31.50 Norwegian crowns per share, Vår Energi shares at one point fell 4% on their first day of trading read more . That’s despite Brent crude prices standing at $95 a barrel on Wednesday, their highest level since 2014, and a supply-demand imbalance that could keep them elevated .
