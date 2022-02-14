Rio Tinto, aboriginal group reach heritage protection deal for iron ore project

Gold is in a fantastic position to continue its uptrend, given the upcoming hiking cycle and the impact this (historically speaking) has on gold. I'm dipping my toe in gold again. And it's not because I recently started watching Discovery's Gold Rush series. I believe that Kinross Gold (KGC) is perfectly positioned to benefit from a bull market in gold. Gold will benefit from stagflation risks tied to the upcoming Fed hiking cycle. Kinross Gold, meanwhile, is a producer with growth opportunities, a very healthy balance sheet, strong free cash flow, and a very attractive valuation. The stock's recent sell-off has caused me to buy some shares. In this article, I will give you the details.

