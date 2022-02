Premiering this week on Shudder, All the Moons is one of those marvelous reinventions of the vampire genre that seem to come around every 10 years or so. With deep emotional resonance and a number of eerie, chilling moments, director Igor Legarreta focuses on a young girl (haunting newcomer Haizea Carneros, with minimal dialogue) who is mortally wounded during the Third Carlist War in 1876 Spain. She is healed—and transformed—by a mysterious woman (Itziar Ituño), who lets her know that she will now be able to see "all the moons"—in other words, the child is now a creature of the night, undying and dependent on blood. The film becomes a saga of the girl, who comes to be named Amaia, traversing many years, falling under the care of farmer Candido (Josean Bengoetxea), and trying to recapture her humanity.

