This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all the sales we generate from it. Find out more. Call of Duty publisher Activision is preparing to launch Call of Duty Season 2 in Warzone and Vanguard. The new season of Call of Duty has a release date of February 14 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC. Activision has confirmed that COD S2 will have a launch time of 5pm GMT in the UK, which is 9am PT / 12pm ET for fans living in the US. The new season will launch alongside a couple of pretty hefty updates for Vanguard and Warzone, as well as a new Battle Pass, as well as lots of new maps, modes, items, and more. Read on to find out exactly what to expect from Call of Duty Season 2.

