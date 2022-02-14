ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitestone REIT appoints new COO

Cover picture for the articleWhitestone REIT has appointed Christine Mastandrea as executive vice president of corporate strategy to COO. Recently, Mastandrea oversaw Whitestone’s COVID-19 response with...

gamesindustry.biz

Games Aid appoints new trustees

Games Aid has appointed five new trustees to serve on its board. Following a vote among existing trustees, Nick Allan (legal director and head of interactive entertainment at Lewis Silkin), Alex Moyet (brand director at Penguin Random House), David Ortiz (COO at Ico Partners), Fernando Rizo (CEO at Modern Wolf) and Sara Veal (workplace experience manager at Uplift Games) were appointed.
irei.com

Blackstone announces €21b recapitalization of Mileway

Blackstone announced that existing investors in Mileway, its 14.7-million-square-meter pan-European last-mile logistics company, have agreed to recapitalize the company for €21 billion ($24 billion) alongside Blackstone’s Core+ strategy and to hold the business for the long term. The recapitalization remains subject to a “go-shop” process that will commence immediately.
irei.com

PSP Investments’ president and CEO announces future retirement

The C$204.5 billion ($160.5 billion) Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) announced the retirement of Neil Cunningham, president and CEO, to take place on March 31, 2023. During his 19-year tenure at PSP Investments —first leading the real estate team, later adding oversight of the Natural Resources team and...
Benzinga

Nemaura Appoints New COO In Readiness For Manufacturing, Distribution Scale-Up

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) recently appointed Dr. Arash Ghadar as its chief operating officer. Dr. Ghadar brings decades of health care and technical experience to Nemaura, including from his previous role as technical director at Datalink Electronics and his current director role at Medilink Midlands. “Ash will play an important role at Nemaura as we begin to scale up our manufacturing and distribution operations… He brings over 20 years of product development, management and leadership experience spanning both business and technical disciplines. His main area of expertise is in the medical devices sector, and primarily within a contract design and manufacturing setting. That will be a true asset for the company during the commercialization phase of our growth,” a recent article quotes Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury as saying. The company is currently commercializing its sugarBEAT(R) non-invasive, flexible and affordable continuous glucose monitoring (“CGM”) device in the U.K. NMRD also recently launched beta trials of Miboko, its new metabolic health program for use by employers and insurers worldwide, which has started to gain significant traction.
roselawgroupreporter.com

Woodside Homes appoints Gannon new COO

Roger Gannon, chief operating officer, Woodside Homes. Woodside Homes—No. 31 on the 2021 Builder 100—has appointed Arizonadivision president Roger Gannon to the newly created role of chief operating officer, effective immediately. As part of this transition, CEO Joel Shine will step down from his position as of Feb. 11.
williamsonhomepage.com

Spiras Health names new COO

Brentwood-based home health and telehealth company Spiras Health has named Ashok Sudarshan chief operating officer, effective at the end of January. The addition follows a year of growth for the company, which named a new CEO in January 2021, raised $14 million in a Series B round in June and named a new CFO in September.
Inside Indiana Business

Elements Financial Appoints New CEO

Indianapolis-based Elements Financial has hired Whitney Anderson-Harrell as chief executive officer. The appointment coincides with the credit union’s announcement that current CEO Lisa Schlehuber will retire in April. Elements says Anderson-Harrell will start her new role February 24. “Everyone at MSUFCU is thrilled for Whitney and this outstanding opportunity...
queenseagle.com

JCAL appoints new executives

The Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning named two interim executives to permanent leadership positions within the cultural institution this week. Leonard Jacobs and Courtney Ffrench, former interim leaders of the cultural institution, have been named executive director and artistic director, respectively. “Leonard and Courtney stepped up together as JCAL’s...
plasticsnews.com

Composites One names new CEO, COO

Composites One, a major composites supplier, has made changes to its management ranks. Leon Garoufalis has been named CEO of the Schaumburg, Ill., firm. Garoufalis has been with Composites One and its predecessor firm, GLS Composites Distribution, since 1988. As CEO, he's following Steve Dehmlow, who will serve as chairman.
progressivegrocer.com

Costco Names New COO

Costco Wholesale Corp. has made an important move in its leadership team. The warehouse club giant promoted Ron Vachris to president and COO, effective Feb. 2, according to a filing by the company. The position was previously held by CEO Craig Jelinek, who will remain as chief executive and as a board member.
thefastmode.com

Airspan Appoints Glenn Laxdal as New President and COO

Airspan Networks, a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, has hired Glenn Laxdal as President and Chief Operating Officer. Overseeing the Company’s Operations, Customer Service and Product Management divisions, along with the Broadband Mimosa division, Glenn will be responsible for accelerating and executing the company’s revenue and growth strategy.
progressivegrocer.com

UNFI Appoints New Board Member

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) has broadened its board of directors to include new member Shamim Mohammad. Appointed to a one-year term, he is the 11th director on the board and brings a technology background to the organization at a time of rapid tech acceleration in the industry. Mohammad is...
Fast Casual

La Madeleine appoints COO

La Madeleine French Cafe, owned by Le Duff America, has promoted Christine Johnson to COO. Johnson, a practicing attorney who most recently served as chief administrative officer for Le Duff America, also held general counsel positions at Dickey's Barbecue Pit, as well as with a large Texas-based franchise group whose portfolio included over 130 restaurants, according to a company press release.
rejournals.com

Newcastle Limited names new COO

Chicago-based Newcastle Limited has promoted Steve Merchant to chief operating officer. As COO, Merchant’s responsibilities at the firm will expand to include all operations for Newcastle multifamily and retail property portfolios. Merchant joined Newcastle in 2020 as managing director of multifamily operations. Under his leadership, Newcastle apartment operations used...
magnoliareporter.com

L&NW's parent company hires new president/COO

Patriot Rail has appointed Sam Sexhus as president and chief operating officer. Patriot Rail owns Homer-based Louisiana & North West Railroad, which runs between McNeil and Gibsland, LA. Sexhus brings more than 25 years of railroad industry knowledge and experience to Patriot Rail. He will be responsible for supporting Patriot...
mainebiz.biz

Gorham Savings Bank names new COO

Gorham Savings Bank on Wednesday said Dimitri Michaud will serve as its new chief operating officer, reporting to Steve deCastro, the bank’s president and CEO. Michaud succeeds Dan Hunter, who had also served as chief financial officer. Hunter retired at the end of 2021 after more than 20 years in the dual role. Jane Stack was named CFO last month.
WWD

Thélios Appoints New CEO

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Italian eyewear manufacturer Thélios is banking on a new chief executive officer with substantial experience in the industry. Former Luxottica Group executive Alessandro Zanardo has been appointed to the role effective immediately.More from WWDFendi Couture Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Men's Fall 2022Front row at Dior Men's Fall 2022 Thélios is controlled by luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and the internal announcement of Zanardo’s arrival was made by Andrea Guerra, CEO of LVMH Hospitality Excellence and a member of the LVMH executive committee. The group emphasized Zanardo’s “leadership skills, forward-thinking vision and extensive experience...
irei.com

Laura Hines-Pierce named co-CEO of Hines

Hines announced that Laura Hines-Pierce has been promoted to co-CEO of the firm, effective immediately. Laura has served as Hines’ senior managing director in the office of the CEO since 2020, and previously served as the firm’s transformation officer. Most recently, Laura joined the office of the CEO...
labelandnarrowweb.com

Adam Battrick tabbed as new COO for Meech International

Meech International, a supplier of static control and web cleaning solutions, has appointed Adam Battrick as chief operating officer (COO). Battrick, who has been working at Meech since 1997, has been promoted from his previous role as sales director. He has also been business unit director at Meech, as well...
irei.com

Bell Partners closes $930m core venture

Bell Partners has completed the final close for its core multifamily venture that includes Bell Core Fund I. Once fully invested, the company anticipates the venture’s total equity capitalization will be $930 million from a broad range of domestic and international institutional investors. With leverage, the venture intends to...
