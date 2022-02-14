REPORT: MAYS LANDING MAN ADMITS TO STEALING NANCY PELOSI’S MICROPHONES

When 19-year-old Gavrilo Princip, a Bosnian Serb nationalist, assassinated Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria and his wife Sophie on June 28, 1914 in Sarajevo, his action made World War I inevitable. At other times, one individual can turn events towards the positive as when Boris Yeltsin jumped on the tank, but the decisive action was taken by the commander of the tanks, Sergey Yevdokimov, who had been dispatched to stop the protests but instead turned his tanks around in support of Yeltsin.

