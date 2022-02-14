ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Public Notice City of Lewisburg Planning Commission

By WV Daily News
 2 days ago

LEWISBURG (WVDN) The Lewisburg Planning Commission will meet Thursday March 3, at 7 p.m. in the Paul R. Cooley Council Chambers at 942 Washington Street West. The meeting is also available via teleconference. For information on how to participate by Zoom, contact Marsha Cunningham 304-645-2080 extension 120 before 2 p.m. on March 3.

On the agenda: Comments from the public; sketch plan review: Seneca Trail Animal Hospital, 3453 Jefferson Street; comments from the commission and planning and zoning officer.

The next scheduled meeting of the Lewisburg Planning Commission is Thursday April 7, with a deadline of Friday March 18.

