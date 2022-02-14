ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Multifamily Report – January 2022

By Alex Girda
Cover picture for the articleOnce the epicenter of the downturn, the borough is quickly catching up. As the hardest-hit major city in the U.S., New York City’s recovery has been less than speedy. Lately, Manhattan in particular saw solid demand, with rents rising during the second half of 2021. Rents were up 0.8 percent...

multihousingnews.com

Top 5 Emerging Multifamily Markets

The secondary and tertiary markets that make up the list experienced significant growth through November. Almost two years since the onset of the pandemic, the multifamily sector remains one of the best-performing asset types. The new migration trends observed in 2020 have heightened in 2021, as work-from-home options have given renters more freedom to choose where to live. Migration has been visible from gateway coastal markets toward secondary and tertiary metros, primarily in the Sun Belt, where the cost of living is significantly lower.
REAL ESTATE
therealdeal.com

Bankrupt Chinese tycoon’s Lenox Hill penthouse lists for $45M

Long exiled from his home country, bankrupt Chinese tycoon Guo Wengui could soon be exiled from his massive Lenox Hill penthouse, too. Guo’s 15-room condo in the Sherry-Netherland hotel at 781 Fifth Avenue has hit the market asking $45 million — well below its 2015 purchase price, Bloomberg first reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
multihousingnews.com

Bell Partners Closes $930M Multifamily Fund

The venture intends to acquire more than $1.8 billion in assets. Bell Partners has completed the final close for its core multifamily venture that includes Bell Core Fund I. The company anticipates the venture’s total equity capitalization once fully invested will be $930 million from a range of domestic and international institutional investors.
ECONOMY
multihousingnews.com

Vylla Title Closes $390M Refi for Student Housing Portfolio

CBRE assisted in securing the loans for three properties in the Southwest. Vylla Title lined up a simultaneous single-close on the refinancing of three student housing developments in the southwestern U.S. With the help of CBRE, the company was able to close on a $389.8 million refinancing of a portfolio that includes mixed-use student housing communities in Arizona, Nevada and Texas.
ARIZONA STATE
multihousingnews.com

Philadelphia Student Community Lands $52M Financing

IBorrow provided the loan, which will support upgrades to the property. Emet Capital Management has secured a $52 million loan for The Edge Student Village, a 798-bed community in Philadelphia, serving the students at Temple University. iBorrow provided the loan, which will support upgrades to the property. The company acquired...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thetrace.org

NYC Announces $236M Investment in Youth Summer Jobs

NEW from THE TRACE: Sandy Hook families settle lawsuit against Remington. The gunmaker will pay $73 million to families of five adults and four children killed in the 2012 massacre. The agreement ends a nearly eight-year legal battle in which the families sued the now-bankrupt company for negligent marketing of its weapons, including its Bushmaster semiautomatic rifle that the perpetrator used in the attack. This is the second time in 22 years that a major gun manufacturer settled a lawsuit over shootings committed with its guns — and one of the only cases to win a payout for victims. The case was also one of only a handful to surmount the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, the federal law that shields gunmakers from legal claims stemming from crimes committed with their products. One window opens, another closes: As a part of the settlement, Remington agreed to allow the release of thousands of marketing documents it turned over during discovery. However, the settlement also means the gunmaker won’t have to disclose any further materials, saving it from a February 17 deadline that may have shed additional light on the company’s internal workings. “Some might consider it a loss for the gun violence prevention movement that this case is not going to trial,” said Jacob Charles, director of Duke University’s Center for Firearms Law. “But now that it’s closed, the suit becomes precedent — future lawsuits can cite it as definitive proof of a legal avenue through the gun industry’s legal immunity.” Champe Barton has more here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
multihousingnews.com

Berkadia Arranges Financing for Suburban Chicago Community

More than half of the units are reserved for senior housing. Artisan Capital Group has landed acquisition financing for Edenbridge Apartments, a 309-unit community in Tinley Park, Ill. Managing Director John Schorgl of Berkadia secured the three-year, interest-only, non-recourse bridge loan provided by Cohen & Co. The 1976-built property comprises...
CHICAGO, IL
untappedcities.com

Top 10 Secrets of the Woolworth Building in NYC

Dubbed the “Cathedral of Commerce” when it debuted in 1913, the Woolworth Building represented an unprecedented feat of engineering and architectural prowess. Rising 792 feet, it was the tallest building in the world when it opened and boasted technology like electricity, steam-powered heating, and Otis elevators—rare at the time. It was commissioned by Frank W. Woolworth, a Gilded Age self-made tycoon who was born a farm boy in upstate New York and made a fortune by opening a chain of “five and dime” stores that catered to the middle class and revolutionized the way Americans shopped.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
multihousingnews.com

Wood Partners Breaks Ground on Austin-Area Community

The luxury project is slated for completion in January 2023. Wood Partners has started construction on another community in the growing Austin suburb of Georgetown, Texas. The developer recently broke ground on Alta Berry Creek and is planning to open the community in January 2023, with pre-leasing expected to start in late 2022.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Journal Record

Investments in multifamily properties booming

The newly released 2021 Apartment Report shows the pandemic turned out to be a great time to invest in multifamily properties in Oklahoma. In the Oklahoma City metro, there were 78 sales of properties that exceed 25 units for a total sales volume of $961.8 million, far surpassing the previous record of $541.3 million in 2019, according to the annual report by Commercial Realty Resources Co.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
multihousingnews.com

Sares-Regis Acquires $118M Community in Phoenix

Since the property’s last trade in 2016, its price has more than doubled. Sares-Regis Group has purchased Arboretum at South Mountain, a 312-unit property in the Ahwatukee Foothills Village of Phoenix, for $118.3 million. Insititutional Property Advisors represented the seller, Caspian Properties, and procured the buyer. Caspian Properties picked up the asset for merely $45.5 million in 2016, Yardi Matrix data shows.
PHOENIX, AZ
PIX11

NYC fires more than 1,000 workers over vaccine mandate

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City fired more than a thousand workers who failed to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the mayor’s office said Monday. The 1,430 workers who lost their jobs represent less than 1% of the 370,000-person city workforce and are far fewer terminations than expected before a Friday deadline […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
multihousingnews.com

NAHB Economists Forecast a Red-Hot 2022 for Multifamily

An upbeat outlook for the multifamily sector emerged at the International Builders’ Show. Despite ongoing challenges, economists speaking at the International Builders’ Show in Orlando, Fla., anticipate a positive 2022 for the apartment sector. “Last year was red hot for multifamily, and we see that trend continuing,” said Dean Schwanke, vice president, multifamily housing, NAHB.
ORLANDO, FL
multihousingnews.com

Foreign Investor Completes San Francisco Condo Projects

The move establishes a global presence for the Pune-based developer. Pune-based Gera Developments has established an international footprint with the completion of two mixed-use condominium projects in San Francisco’s South of Market area. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Outdo Inc., the developer owns a 50 percent ownership stake in 1288 Howard encompassing 129 units as well as the 24-unit Le Centre.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

