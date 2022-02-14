Manhattan Multifamily Report – January 2022

NEW from THE TRACE: Sandy Hook families settle lawsuit against Remington. The gunmaker will pay $73 million to families of five adults and four children killed in the 2012 massacre. The agreement ends a nearly eight-year legal battle in which the families sued the now-bankrupt company for negligent marketing of its weapons, including its Bushmaster semiautomatic rifle that the perpetrator used in the attack. This is the second time in 22 years that a major gun manufacturer settled a lawsuit over shootings committed with its guns — and one of the only cases to win a payout for victims. The case was also one of only a handful to surmount the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, the federal law that shields gunmakers from legal claims stemming from crimes committed with their products. One window opens, another closes: As a part of the settlement, Remington agreed to allow the release of thousands of marketing documents it turned over during discovery. However, the settlement also means the gunmaker won’t have to disclose any further materials, saving it from a February 17 deadline that may have shed additional light on the company’s internal workings. “Some might consider it a loss for the gun violence prevention movement that this case is not going to trial,” said Jacob Charles, director of Duke University’s Center for Firearms Law. “But now that it’s closed, the suit becomes precedent — future lawsuits can cite it as definitive proof of a legal avenue through the gun industry’s legal immunity.” Champe Barton has more here.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO