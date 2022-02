Steam has put up their top 20 December 2021 releases list. As always you can see which games, free to play, dlc, early access, and games by new developers that everyone was downloading and playing in December. There are some games on the list that do not surprise me, like Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach and Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires. I’d be interested to check out GTFO because I love a good cooperation game. Go check out the list for yourself and enjoy them currently on sale.

