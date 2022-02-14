ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Novoloop says it’s worked out how to upcycle plastic waste, raises $11M Series A

By Mike Butcher
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two female founder scientists, Jeanny Yao and Miranda Wang, have been working for over five years on this problem. They have now raised $11 million in a Series A financing led by Envisioning Partners, with participation from Valo Ventures and Bemis Associates; earlier investors that joined the round included SOSV,...

techcrunch.com

progressivegrocer.com

Tech Company Replaces Single-Use Plastics, Foam Packaging for Supermarkets

Building on the plant-based fiber products it currently provides to individual food producers, technology company Footprint has launched a customized portfolio of solutions for supermarkets designed to replace single-use plastics and foam. On a mission to create a healthier planet, Footprint’s team of engineers uses plant-based fiber technology to design,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
bizjournals

Early Money: A startup working on technology to reduce industrial carbon emissions raised a $22M Series A round

An Oakland-based startup is pioneering a new, potentially carbon-cutting use for renewable energy — heat. Rondo Energy Inc. is developing a battery that stores wind- and solar-generated electricity as heat. The battery then releases the heat — at temperatures up to 1,200°C — as needed for industrial applications, such as heating boilers and kilns.
OAKLAND, CA
TechCrunch

Blueland raises more money to avoid shipping water around and reduce single-use plastics

Launched in 2019, the brand was the first to bring the tablet form factor to market across a range of cleaning products that promise they’re shunning single-use plastics forever. Since its inception, the company has racked up 40 patents (and patents pending), and is tooling up to continue its rapid growth trajectory. The company grew more than 400% over the last year, and saw an 80% increase in customer lifetime value (LTV), largely driven by a broadening of its product lines.
ENVIRONMENT
Vogue Magazine

Meet Uni, the Zero-Waste Body Care Brand That Wants to Shake Up the Industry–And Save Our Oceans

Did you know plastic pollution is on track to double by 2030? Addressing it is an urgent matter, particularly when it comes to the ocean, where millions of tons of plastic waste are dumped every year, infiltrating the ecosystem and causing harm to wildlife. There is a glimmer of hope, though: The beauty industry, which is among the world’s largest polluters (one-third of single-use plastic in the ocean comes directly from personal care), is finally making moves toward confronting its role in the ocean plastic pollution problem. Preexisting brands are recalibrating, pledging to use less plastic and making their offerings more sustainable. And then there are the eco-conscious newcomers introducing innovative strategies from the ground up. One such brand challenging conventions and helping set new precedents with its closed-loop system is new body care brand Uni, launching today, which has received $4 million in seed funding led by Ashton Kutcher's SoundWaves.
SKIN CARE
TechCrunch

Embracing aluminum containers, Uni wants to completely remove plastic packaging from your home

It’s a cursed misfortune that plastic is cheap and abundant — the financial cost of the material doesn’t reflect the ecological impact of that shampoo bottle. A third of plastics end up in oceans or landfills. When they do, they take 450 years or so to decompose. PET plastic is most abundant, and even as scientists are making enzymes that make it possible to reduce that 450-year life span to a matter of days, it would be a lot better if we could use less, refill our bottles or recycle things properly. Uni is taking a combination of those approaches, with a brand new line of at-home consumables. With well-designed, high-quality dosing pumps to dispense the personal care products, high-quality, washable aluminum refill bottles and a mission to take those bottles in return to wash and refill them, they may be on to something.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Sourcing Journal

Closing the Loop on Fashion Waste with Molecular Recycling

For a company that takes its recycling down to the molecular level, its programs think really big. Eastman, well-known for its “big circularity” and big impact savings with its Naia Renew spun fibers, recently announced it will invest up to $1 billion in a material-to-material molecular recycling facility in France. The initiative creates virgin-quality material with a significantly lower carbon footprint compared to heritage processes, and the investment would recycle enough plastic waste annually to fill France’s national football stadium 2.5 times over. In 2021, the company announced it would invest $250 million to build one of the largest material-to-material recycling...
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

Does recycling plastic even work?

Reduce, reuse and recycle have always been the pillars of sustainability. But what happens if one of them doesn’t work?. Recycling, which combines the other two Rs, works well for many materials. Take for instance aluminum, a metal that can be recycled indefinitely, or paper, which saves trees and water.
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

CMA CGM to halt overseas transport of plastic waste

During the One Ocean Summit last week, container shipping company CMA CGM committed to stop transporting plastic waste overseas beginning in June. The Marseille, France-based company shipped approximately 50,000 twenty-foot equivalent units of plastic waste from developed countries to Southeast Asia in 2021, CMA CGM Group told FreightWaves. That adds up to about 500,000 tons of plastic waste sent to countries that didn’t produce it.
ENVIRONMENT
Science Friday

Phasing Out “Problematic” Plastics

Plastic packaging is just about impossible to avoid. Getting takeout? You’ll likely wind up with a plastic container, or cutlery. Grabbing a coffee? Plastic stirrers and straws are hard to evade. These items are tough to recycle, and most sanitation systems aren’t equipped to process them. That means they go into the trash, or worse, waterways.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Phys.org

Chemists develop radical way to make it easier, more profitable to recycle plastic

The United States generates more plastic trash than any other country—about 46.3 million tons of it—or 287 pounds per person a year, according to a 2020 study. The country's 9% rate of recycling will never keep up. Why so low? The chemistry of today's plastics makes most difficult to recycle. Even thermoplastics that can be melted down weaken with each re-use. And that leads to the real barrier to recycling—economics. There's just no profit incentive.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Medical Daily

Plastic, Chemical Pollution Beyond Planet's Safe Limit: Study

The torrent of man-made chemical and plastic waste worldwide has massively exceeded limits safe for humanity or the planet, and production caps are urgently needed, scientists have concluded for the first time. There are an estimated 350,000 different manufactured chemicals on the market and large volumes of them end up...
ENVIRONMENT
Futurity

Soft plastic bottles put over 400 chemicals into water

Reusable bottles made from soft plastic release several hundred different chemical substances in tap water, research finds. Several of these substances are potentially harmful to human health. There is a need for better regulation and manufacturing standards for manufacturers, according to the chemists behind the study. “We were taken aback...
DENMARK
MedicalXpress

Reusable plastic bottles shown to release hundreds of chemicals

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen have found several hundred different chemical substances in tap water stored in reusable plastic bottles. Several of these substances are potentially harmful to human health. There is a need for better regulation and manufacturing standards for manufacturers, according to the chemists behind the study.
ENVIRONMENT
Digital Trends

Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 phones built partly with recycled ocean plastic

A couple of days ahead of its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung has revealed that its new high-end Galaxy S phones will for the first time be made from repurposed ocean-bound plastics such as discarded fishing nets. Responding to growing scrutiny from green activists, as well as a customer...
ADVOCACY
WWD

Blueland Raises $20M, Plans Refillable Personal Care Launch

Click here to read the full article. Home cleaning line Blueland is planning to bring its brand of easy-to-use, sustainable products into the personal care category.  The company has raised a $20 million round by Prelude Growth Partners, which it will use to expand into retail and personal care. More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewJudy Turner RTW Fall 2022 Blueland launched in 2019 with cleaning products that avoid all single-use plastics and aim to use earth-friendly ingredients. The lineup currently includes home cleaners, which are made by combining a tablet of cleaning solution with water, powder dish soap...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: ESW to Provide Its Clients With 100% Carbon Neutral Shipping + More News

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Feb. 15, 2022: ESW (formerly eShopWorld) announced on Tuesday that it will provide 100% carbon neutral shipping to its clients, which include Gucci, Kering, Abercrombie & Fitch, LK Bennett, J. Crew, and other leading brands. The global direct-to-consumer e-commerce company said that this new initiative will offset emissions by funding renewable energy production that supports EcoAct-verified wind farm projects. “ESW is proud to offer our retail and brand clients the ability to be at the forefront of sustainable shipping and...
ENVIRONMENT

