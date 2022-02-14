ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ross County sign former Southampton winger Josh Sims

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Ross County have finalised the signing of former Southampton winger Josh Sims.

The 24-year-old has been a free agent since being released by Southampton last summer.

County said in a statement: “Josh has been on the radar of quite a number of clubs across England and Scotland and Ross County are delighted to secure his signature.”

The cinch Premiership club have not divulged the length of contract, but manager Malky Mackay previously stated they had lined up a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Sims made 26 first-team appearances for Southampton and had loan spells with Reading, New York Red Bulls and Doncaster. He also represented England at youth level up to the Under-20s and won a winners’ medal at the European Under-17 Championship in 2014.

Mackay said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring Josh to Ross County. He is a player we have been aware of for a considerable time, and a great deal of work done to bring Josh to Dingwall.

“We have had to be patient and keep in regular contact over the course of the past nine months and are delighted to finally be able to sign him.

“Josh is an exciting player with great domestic and international experience that will add to our group, and he is a player I think our fans will really enjoy watching.

“I’d like to once again thank Southampton for our continued relationship.”

