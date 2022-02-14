Giants select a wide receiver in latest CBS Sports mock draft

Anyone following or covering the New York Giants knows they need an influx of talent, especially on offense.

In the latest mock draft from Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports, they get just that with the fifth and seventh overall selections in the 2022 NFL draft.

Round 1, Pick 5: Ikem Ekwonu OL NC STATE • SOPH • 6’4″ / 320 LBS I love Ikem Ekwonu more than any other tackle in this class because he’s not just talented with room to grow, but he plays with a mean demeanor. There’s an edge to his game that is essential when you’re asking a player to go against an elite edge rusher every week. Daniel Jones might not be the long-term answer in New York, but whomever it is, they’ll be better off having Ekwonu protecting them for the next decade.

With Evan Neal taken first overall in this mock, the Giants could have gone with Ekwonu or Mississippi State’s Charles Cross here but Fornelli has the thinking right — they need a right tackle.

Ekwonu, however, may be better at guard at the next level. The Giants still have plenty of picks to play with and this will not be the only offensive lineman they select in this draft.

Round 1, Pick 7: Garrett Wilson WR OHIO STATE • JR • 6’0″ / 192 LBS The depth in the Ohio State receiving corps the last few years is incredible because Wilson could be the first WR taken in this draft, and I’m not sure he was the best receiver on his team last season. He would be the best receiver on the Giants, though. Adding Ekwonu and Wilson to the offense would be an excellent start for Brian Daboll’s tenure in New York and help Daniel Jones tremendously.

I agree the Giants could use some more firepower on offense but I’m not sure I’d use this pick on a wide receiver. They should look to trade this pick for four or five bodies if they can and use one of those selections on a wideout as there are plenty to choose from in this class.