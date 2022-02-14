ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants select a wide receiver in latest CBS Sports mock draft

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dxzKW_0eE7F8Kz00

Anyone following or covering the New York Giants knows they need an influx of talent, especially on offense.

In the latest mock draft from Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports, they get just that with the fifth and seventh overall selections in the 2022 NFL draft.

Round 1, Pick 5: Ikem Ekwonu OL NC STATE • SOPH • 6’4″ / 320 LBS

I love Ikem Ekwonu more than any other tackle in this class because he’s not just talented with room to grow, but he plays with a mean demeanor. There’s an edge to his game that is essential when you’re asking a player to go against an elite edge rusher every week. Daniel Jones might not be the long-term answer in New York, but whomever it is, they’ll be better off having Ekwonu protecting them for the next decade.

With Evan Neal taken first overall in this mock, the Giants could have gone with Ekwonu or Mississippi State’s Charles Cross here but Fornelli has the thinking right — they need a right tackle.

Ekwonu, however, may be better at guard at the next level. The Giants still have plenty of picks to play with and this will not be the only offensive lineman they select in this draft.

Round 1, Pick 7: Garrett Wilson WR OHIO STATE • JR • 6’0″ / 192 LBS

The depth in the Ohio State receiving corps the last few years is incredible because Wilson could be the first WR taken in this draft, and I’m not sure he was the best receiver on his team last season. He would be the best receiver on the Giants, though. Adding Ekwonu and Wilson to the offense would be an excellent start for Brian Daboll’s tenure in New York and help Daniel Jones tremendously.

I agree the Giants could use some more firepower on offense but I’m not sure I’d use this pick on a wide receiver. They should look to trade this pick for four or five bodies if they can and use one of those selections on a wideout as there are plenty to choose from in this class.

Comments / 0

Related
pff.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Seattle Seahawks swap Russell Wilson for Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, Malik Willis heads to Pittsburgh

The Los Angeles Rams have officially been crowned world champions, securing the Lombardi Trophy with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. With that, the 2022 NFL Draft order is set, which means it’s time to present my first post-Super Bowl mock draft. And for this edition, I’m going to introduce everyone’s favorite pre-draft wrench: first-round trades.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

ESNY’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft: 4-Round Super Bowl Edition

The 2021 NFL season is officially over. Now it’s time to think draft. Yesterday the world watched as the Rams were crowned the champions of the NFL. The Super Bowl was magnificent, but it also marks the end of the season. Which means the attention of football fans is...
NFL
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: Giants double down on offense; Jets double up on defense; Eagles get playmaker; 2 QBs in top 10 of post-Super Bowl 1st-round mock

It is officially NFL Draft season. With the 2021 season officially coming to a close on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI -- their first NFL Championship since 1999 -- all eyes turn towards April’s draft, which can determine the trajectory of many of the league’s 32 teams.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: 1st round mock-draft, double trade-back and offensive tackle support

If the New York Giants want to get the most out of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, given both are on the team for the 2022 season, they need to bolster their offensive line. With Dave Gettleman failing to piece together a competent line, new general manager Joe Schoen is tasked with solving the evergreen problem. Luckily, Big Blue has ample draft capital to spend this off-season, providing them a perfect opportunity to reinforce the trenches.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
AthlonSports.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: First-Round Predictions (Updated)

The 2021-22 NFL season is now in the books, while the Los Angeles Rams and their fans are still celebrating their Lombardi Trophy, much of the football world has already turned their clocks ahead to the coming campaign. The 2022 NFL Draft is still more than two months away, but with the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror and the Scouting Combine right around the corner, the focus has shifted to the next crop of rookies that will help their franchise make it to the big game.
NFL
The Staten Island Advance

Former New York Giants defensive back Eli Apple roasted by NFL players after losing Super Bowl

He was torched in coverage, but former New York Giants defensive back Eli Apple was roasted on Twitter following Sunday’s loss in Super Bowl LVI. Apple, in his first season with the Cincinnati Bengals, has grown synonymous with trash talk -- as was the case throughout the playoffs leading up to Sunday’s title tilt. The former Giants’ first round draft pick famously made enemies of Tyreke Hill and others, calling the Kansas City Chiefs star a “baby”. He doubled down on his comments when he offered Super Bowl tickets to Hill and teammate Mecole Hardman after the Bengals defeated KC in the AFC title game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
NFL Analysis Network

Speculation Begins That Aaron Rogers, Giants Could Be A Trade Match

The New York Giants underwent a big house cleaning this offseason. David Gettleman and Joe Judge are out as general manager and head coach, replaced by the Buffalo Bills duo of Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll. Schoen and Daboll are coming into a bit of a messy situation. Gettleman is...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Mock Draft#Ohio State#American Football#The New York Giants#Wr
Big Blue View

Giants 2022 free agency: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants are unlikely to be major players in 2022 NFL Free Agency. Rookie General Manager Joe Schoen has said the team needs to clear roughly $40 million from its salary cap to operate properly in 2022. That likely precludes any major free agent signings. Still, the free...
NFL
FanSided

2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Dallas Cowboys go big and make waves

“Welcome to paradise” has more than one meaning when it comes to the 2022 NFL Draft (and this 2022 NFL Mock Draft). Usually we’d say it to express the utopia (and at times dystopia) that is draft season. This year, however, the franchise altering NFL Draft selections are...
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: TE Evan Engram

Evan Engram was a member of the New York Giants 2017 draft class—the last group picked by former general manager Jerry Reese before being fired during that season. A player named to multiple All-SEC teams and an All-American distinction in 2016, Engram, the No. 23 overall pick in that 2017 draft, spent four years at Ole Miss, in which he amassed 162 catches, 2,320 yards, and 15 touchdowns.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Mock Draft February 15

The 2021 football season is almost over. It is never too early to look ahead to the draft. Here is the 2022 NFL Mock Draft February 15. With Cam Robinson and Andrew Norwell hitting free agency, the Jaguars will need to make sure that Trevor Lawrence is protected. 2. Detroit...
NFL
fantasypros.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Round 1 Quarterback Trades

With Super Bowl 56 in the rearview mirror, it’s officially on to the offseason. Now that the draft order is official, it’s time to get rolling with the mock drafts. While free agency will change the outlook and needs of every NFL team, the NFL draft is the focal point of the offseason. With that in mind, let’s get rolling with my first mock draft of the year!
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Marshall trashes ex-Giants teammate Eli Apple

Brandon Marshall was one of the best — and most outspoken — players in the NFL during his 13-year career. He learned and taught many lessons along the way. In 2017, he played for the New York Giants and faced embattled second-year cornerback Eli Apple in practice every day and tried to school the incorrigible Apple.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

78K+
Followers
124K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy