Around the country, states and districts that have required masks in schools since the pandemic began are starting to consider making them optional. New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware have announced plans to lift their mask mandates. In Wisconsin, schools have had a patchwork of mask policies since Gov. Tony Evers‘ statewide mask mandate was overturned last March. Some have required them only for younger students, some for all students, and some have no mask mandate at all. The Elmbrook school district in the Milwaukee suburbs was even sued over its mask mandate.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO