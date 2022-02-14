Acting AG Platkin: Cryptocurrency lending platform BlockFi agrees to $100M settlement with state and federal securities regulators

On the 14th of February, the SEC revealed that it charged BlockFi over failure to register BlolckFi Interest Accounts, its retail crypto lending product. Crypto company BlockFi has agreed to pay a settlement sum of $100 million to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and 32 states due to its crypto lending service. BlockFi has been allowing customers to lend its digital assets and earn interest on their crypto holdings since March 2019. The percentage yield the crypto firm offers on its website is as high as 9.25%. This is a lot higher than the rate incumbent financial institutions offer on average savings. According to BlockFi, the rates are available as such and large institutional investors are willing to even pay more to borrow the deposits.

RETAIL ・ 9 HOURS AGO