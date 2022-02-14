Acting AG Platkin: Cryptocurrency lending platform BlockFi agrees to $100M settlement with state and federal securities regulators
NEW JERSEY – A Jersey City-based financial services company, BlockFi Lending, LLC, has reached a $100 million settlement with state and federal securities regulators over the company’s offers and sales of unregistered securities in the form of interest-bearing digital asset deposit accounts called BlockFi Interest Accounts, Acting Attorney General Matthew J....wrnjradio.com
