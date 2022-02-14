ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Acting AG Platkin: Cryptocurrency lending platform BlockFi agrees to $100M settlement with state and federal securities regulators

By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW JERSEY – A Jersey City-based financial services company, BlockFi Lending, LLC, has reached a $100 million settlement with state and federal securities regulators over the company’s offers and sales of unregistered securities in the form of interest-bearing digital asset deposit accounts called BlockFi Interest Accounts, Acting Attorney General Matthew J....

wrnjradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
American Banker

BlockFi to pay $100 million in settlement with SEC, states

BlockFi, a popular crypto platform, agreed to pay $100 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission and state regulators over allegations it illegally offered a product that pays customers high interest rates to lend out their digital tokens. The company sold the accounts to U.S. investors without registering them with...
BUSINESS
NJBIZ

BlockFi to pay $100M in ‘first-of-its-kind’ crypto registration case

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Jersey City-based BlockFi Lending LLC on Feb. 14 “with failing to register the offers and sales of its retail crypto lending product,” according to the SEC. Calling it a “first-of-its-kind action,” the SEC also charged BlockFi with violating the registration provisions of...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Business
wbiw.com

Indiana Secretary of State, Securities Division joins $100 million settlement with BlockFi, Inc. related to crypto accounts

INDIANA – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan announced the office’s Securities Division has joined 31 other state regulators and the SEC in a $100 million settlement with BlockFi Lending, LLC. (“BlockFi”) related to cryptocurrency offerings made to Indiana residents. Regulators found that BlockFi issued securities,...
INDIANA STATE
bitcoin.com

First for SEC: Crypto Lending Platform Charged — Blockfi Agrees to Pay $100 Million in Penalties

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged cryptocurrency lending platform Blockfi in a first-of-its-kind action. The crypto lender has agreed to pay $100 million to settle the charges and pursue necessary registrations. SEC Charges Crypto Lending Platform Blockfi. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced Monday that...
ECONOMY
wrnjradio.com

Gottheimer announces ‘Stablecoin Innovation and Protection Act,’ critical new cryptocurrency legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Congressman Josh Gotthiemer (NJ-5) Tuesday released a discussion draft of the Stablecoin Innovation and Protection Act of 2022, legislation focused on defining qualified stablecoins, carving qualified stablecoins out from more volatile cryptocurrencies, and putting appropriate protections in place for consumers and investors. The law will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Coinspeaker

BlockFi Agrees to Pay $100M to SEC and 32 States Over Registration Charges

On the 14th of February, the SEC revealed that it charged BlockFi over failure to register BlolckFi Interest Accounts, its retail crypto lending product. Crypto company BlockFi has agreed to pay a settlement sum of $100 million to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and 32 states due to its crypto lending service. BlockFi has been allowing customers to lend its digital assets and earn interest on their crypto holdings since March 2019. The percentage yield the crypto firm offers on its website is as high as 9.25%. This is a lot higher than the rate incumbent financial institutions offer on average savings. According to BlockFi, the rates are available as such and large institutional investors are willing to even pay more to borrow the deposits.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Services#American Securities#Ag#Blockfi Lending#Llc#Blockfi Interest Accounts#The Bureau Of Securities#Acting Bureau
Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions Joins with 31 Other State Securities Regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to Settle with Digital Asset Lending Platform BlockFi for $100 Million for Sales of Unregistered Securities

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) today announced that a digital-asset financial services company, BlockFi Lending LLC (BlockFi), agreed to settlement terms to work with the DFI to settle offers and sales of unregistered securities in the form of interest-bearing digital asset deposit accounts called BlockFi Interest Accounts (BIAs) to Wisconsin residents. As of December 31, 2021, BlockFi had 407,030 BIA investors in the U.S., of which more than 4,885 were Wisconsin residents.
WISCONSIN STATE
Benzinga

BlockFi To Pay $100M In Penalties Over Crypto Interest Accounts

Crypto lender BlockFi faces up to $100 million in penalties to settle investigations into its crypto interest accounts. What Happened: According to a report from Bloomberg on Friday, BlockFi will be required to pay a $50 million fine to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and another $50 million to various states such as New Jersey, Texas, Kentucky, Alabama, and Vermont.
ECONOMY
POLITICO

SEC, states hit crypto lender BlockFi with $100M penalty

The Securities and Exchange Commission and 32 states said Monday that cryptocurrency startup BlockFi will pay $100 million to settle charges that it operated an illegal lending business, in what officials called a first-of-its-kind crackdown in digital asset trading. The SEC said its $50 million piece of the settlement was...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
beincrypto.com

BlockFi Could Face $100M Settlement For Unregistered Securities Offering

In a similar way to Block.one, the SEC intends to fine BlockFi for offering unregistered securities. BlockFi, a crypto lending platform, is required to pay an expected $100M fine for allegedly offering a product that pays out interest to customers for lending out their tokens. The Securities and Exchange Commission alleges that the interest-bearing products are unregistered securities. The final amount that will need to be paid by BlockFi is set to be revealed sometime next week. The fine would be the SEC’s most severe penalty on a crypto company.
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Lending Firm Set To Pay $100,000,000 To Settle Allegations From SEC and State

A popular crypto lending platform is reportedly going to pay out $100 million to resolve accusations from state and federal regulatory agencies. Sources familiar with the matter tell Bloomberg that BlockFi is gearing up to settle allegations involving the firm’s financial product that pays out high-interest rates to consumers for lending out their crypto assets.
ECONOMY
wrnjradio.com

Acting AG Bruck: New Jersey supports adoption of stronger federal protections against worker misclassification

TRENTON – New Jersey is co-leading a multistate effort to support the adoption by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) of stronger protections for workers whose employers would misclassify them as independent contractors — a designation that can deprive workers of wages earned, core workplace benefits and the ability to organize, Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck announced Thursday.
POLITICS
thelakewoodscoop.com

Acting AG Bruck Announces 100% Participation by New Jersey Counties and Municipalities in Historic $26 Billion Opioid Settlement

Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck announced today that all 21 counties in New Jersey, and all 241 municipalities that have populations over 10,000 or that filed related lawsuits, have joined the State in signing onto the nationwide settlement agreements with Johnson & Johnson and the country’s three largest pharmaceutical distributors – McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen – to resolve claims involving their roles in fomenting the country’s opioid crisis.
POLITICS
Urban Milwaukee

AG Kaul, DFI Partner with CFTC and 26 State Securities Regulators to Stop $68 Million Precious Metals Scheme that Targeted the Elderly

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI), today joined a multijurisdictional, coordinated enforcement action to stop a fraudulent precious metals scheme that resulted in investments exceeding $68 million from at least 450 investors nationwide. The state has joined the...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy