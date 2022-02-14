NFL 2022: 5 teams likely to challenge Rams for the Super Bowl crown

There aren’t many players in the NFL who better embody the term “go-to guy” than Cooper Kupp. That’s a cliché, of course, but it sure felt apt during Kupp’s historic regular-season campaign. The Rams’ star receiver won the triple crown of pass catching, finishing tops in the league in receptions (145), yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16). And he kept up that brisk pace during L.A.’s postseason run to the Super Bowl, confounding defenders in wins over the Cardinals, Buccaneers, and 49ers (a stretch in which he had 25 catches for 386 yards and four touchdowns). Then, in the early going of the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, he did it again.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO