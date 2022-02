Arsenal could be set to bring Bayern Munich superstar Serge Gnabry back to the Emirates Stadium. That's according to The Sun, who say that the forward is on the radar for the north Londoners. Gnabry has said in the past that he would entertain a move back to Arsenal one day – calling them "the favourite" for his signature of any Premier League side – and should the Gunners qualify for the Champions League this season, it seems a more realistic purchase than first meets the eye.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO