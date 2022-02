ST PAUL, Minn. — As predicted, the month of February has looked better for Minnesota in terms of COVID cases and hospitalizations. After a peak of more than 250 average reported cases per 100,000 people on Jan. 27 due to the omicron surge, that number has now dwindled to somewhere in the ballpark of 70 to 80 cases per 100,000 as of mid-February, according to Mayo Clinic modeling.

