Schudel: Not sure Baker Mayfield makes throws Matthew Stafford made in Super Bowl

By Baskin Phelps
 2 days ago

Jeff Schudel of The News Herald joined Andy Baskin and Jeff Phelps to talk Browns QB Baker Mayfield, Super Bowl LVI, and much more! Listen to the full interview here!

SB Nation

Browns players showed nothing but love to Odell Beckham Jr. after the Super Bowl

Odell Beckham Jr. winning a Super Bowl ring is one of the most unlikely stories of the NFL season. Beckham scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI on a 17-yard reception from Matthew Stafford, but eventually exited the game with a scary non-contact knee injury. The Rams held on to win anyway, 23-20, to give the franchise its second ever title and Beckham his $1 million bonus for winning the Super Bowl.
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: OBJ was never the reason why him and Baker Mayfield did not work in Cleveland I UNDISPUTED

During Odell Beckham Jr.’s short stint with the Cleveland Browns, fans and media alike wondered if he was washed. Well, OBJ put those thoughts to bed as he was a major reason why the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl. An article on cleveland.com went on to explain why OBJ was never the issue for the Browns, even writing quote: 'That’s not to lay all of the blame at Baker Mayfield’s feet, but he was part of the problem.' Shannon Sharpe breaks down how OBJ proved that his struggles in Cleveland were primarily on Baker.
NFL
Matthew Stafford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield must improve on 3rd and 4th downs in 2022

The Super Bowl is over with the Los Angeles Rams taking down the Cincinnati Bengals. A game that was hyped around the two quarterbacks became more about the defense of the Rams versus the offensive line of the Bengals. Outside of the one big pass play, which had a debatable no-call, Cincinnati struggled to get much going.
NFL
#Super Bowl Lvi#Browns#American Football#The News Herald
Larry Brown Sports

Report hints at Browns’ plans for Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are committed in some form to Baker Mayfield, but there certainly appear to be some doubts creeping into the quarterback’s long-term future with the organization. In a new mailbag column, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com shed some light on the Browns’ thinking as it relates to...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Baker Mayfield, Ravens

Draft analyst Mel Kiper of ESPN believes the Bengals will address the offensive line through the 2022 NFL Draft and thinks they must pick “a minimum three” players for their line, via Field Yates. ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes the Bengals have been aggressive in free agency in the...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Matthew Stafford’s No-Look Throw

Of all the positive plays Matthew Stafford made during Super Bowl LVI, one throw in particular stood out the most. On the Rams’ game-winning drive, Stafford delivered a strike to Cooper Kupp for a 22-yard gain deep into Bengals territory. Upon closer review, it became clear that Stafford looked off safety Vonn Bell so much on the play that his throw to Kupp was actually a no-look toss.
NFL
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fatherly

These Rams Players Skipped the Super Bowl Celebrations To Have Babies

It was a big weekend for people who love to watch football. Whether you were watching to cheer your football team on, root for an underdog, or dance nostalgically with your aging hips to the halftime show, it’s an event many look forward to. For the players on the field, their minds are absolutely zeroed in on winning the game, hoping to bring glory back for their team. But for two players on the field, their focus was in two places as the biggest night of their careers also came with the possibility of welcoming a baby into the world, too.
NFL
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
papercitymag.com

Matthew Stafford Gives His Wife, Aaron Donald & Odell Beckham Super Bowl Moments — Caring QB and the Eminem Knee Make It Feel Good

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly embraced after his long-awaited Super Bowl victory. Matthew Stafford waves from the trophy platform, he kisses his wife Kelly on the grand stage the NFL’s setup. The LA Rams quarterback — and Highland Park’s own — makes sure his long-awaited Super Bowl moment is about more than just him. Stafford pulls everyone he can in t0 share in the glory, the confetti and giddy celebrating.
NFL
The Spun

Super Bowl Referee Explains Game’s Controversial Call

The Los Angeles Rams were on the receiving end of a very controversial no-call in their Super Bowl LVI win yesterday. But it’s one that the referee from the game was willing to address. On the Cincinnati Bengals’ first offensive play of the third quarter, Joe Burrow found wideout...
NFL
All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

