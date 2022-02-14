ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Real Racing 3’, ‘Angry Birds 2’, ‘Castlevania’, ‘Pac-Man’, and More

By Shaun Musgrave
TouchArcade
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello everyone, and welcome to the week! It’s time once again for our look back at the noteworthy updates of the last seven days. There are a few Valentine’s Day updates this time around, though perhaps not so many as you might expect. I think it’s a little while until the...

techworm.net

GTA 6 Might Launch Earlier Then You Think – Confirms Rockstar

After years and years of wait, Rockstar has finally confirmed that a new Grand Theft Auto is in active development!. Yes, you read it right! Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks, rumors, and speculations have finally come to an end as Rockstar quietly announced the development of GTA 6. In 2023,...
VIDEO GAMES
bloody-disgusting.com

Netflix’s “The Cuphead Show!” Review – Hollow Visual Feast Can’t Capture the Video Game’s Magic

The Cuphead video game won acclaim for its stunning retro art style, earworm soundtrack, and run-and-gun gameplay that’s notoriously difficult and punishing. The plot saw players trying to capture runaways that owed their souls to the Devil to evade losing their own. The animation style and music alone seemed ideal for an adaptation, but the real question is whether a series could stand on its own without the gameplay. Netflix’s “The Cuphead Show!” answers that question with a hollow thud.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 announced for Nintendo Switch and arrives this September

Nintendo has announced a third instalment in the Monolithsoft developed RPG series in the form of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The threequel’s trailer closed proceedings of last night’s Nintendo Direct. The game and trailer pick up on the world of Aionios, where two hostile nations are at war with each other. The mechanical nation of Keves battles the magic-preferring nation of Agnus. You’ll follow the fate of six characters from these nations in the story. Namely, Nate, Lanz, Eunie, Mio, Taion and Sena.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Fire Emblem Heroes’, ‘Subway Surfers’, ‘Charrua Soccer’, ‘Marvel Strike Force’, and More

Hello everyone, and welcome to the week! It’s time once again for our look back at the noteworthy updates of the last seven days. We’re still mopping up the Lunar New Year updates, it seems. But Valentine’s Day is also right around the corner, so there will be a bit of that as well. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself by participating in the TouchArcade forums. This weekly summary is just here to fill you in on the things you might have missed. Let’s go for it!
SOCCER
dexerto.com

GTA 6 leaker says Rockstar “looking at” adding GTA RP into new game

Rockstar Games is reportedly looking into adding roleplay elements into GTA 6 following the unprecedented success of GTA RP on Twitch. GTA RP has become a huge phenomenon on Twitch with many of the platform’s top streamers roleplaying as their characters to the tune of thousands of viewers. The...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Top-Down Action RPG ‘Edens Zero Pocket Galaxy’ for iOS and Android From Konami Releases on February 24th

Back in September last year, Konami began pre-registrations for the top-down action RPG Edens Zero Pocket Galaxy based on the Edens Zero manga from Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail). Edens Zero Pocket Galaxy will let players experience key moments from the manga alongside an original story featuring Shiki, Weisz, Homura, and more. There will be many costumes to collect with new ones designed by Hiro Mashima. Today, Konami announced that Edens Zero Pocket Galaxy will release on February 24th on iOS and Android. If you’ve not pre-registered yet, there are multiple reward tiers giving players skip tickets, iridescent material for crafting, boosts, and more. Watch the Edens Zero Pocket Galaxy trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Horizon Forbidden West review in progress for PlayStation 5

When Horizon Zero Dawn first landed on the PS4 back in 2017, it was obvious Sony and Guerrilla Games had a sure-fire hit franchise on their hands – the idea of fighting monstrous robot dinosaurs in an apocalyptic wasteland was intriguing. The world was stunning, and Aloy was your archetypal outcast hero who was easy to rally behind.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Bulbs 2.0’ is a New Color-Based Logic Puzzler that’s Heading to iOS and Android Next Week

Following well-received mobile releases like Tangram Collection and Welcome to My Cave, Error300 Games have announced a new game for mobile called Bulbs 2.0. It’s an interesting take on the “Lights Out" style of game, where you’re trying to get every square on a gridded game board to be the same color, but touching any square will also change any adjacent squares it’s touching. However, in Bulbs 2.0 they throw basic color blending in the mix. So for instance, triggering a red bulb on the board will also add red to all surrounding squares. For example, if one of the surrounding squares is blue, that will turn it purple. The opposite is also true, a purple square can be turned back into a blue square once it’s triggered by the red. Combining two colors that don’t blend into either primary or secondary colors, such as blue and orange, will result in a white square. The goal for each puzzle is to turn every square white taking the color-combining rules into account.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: Nintendo Direct News Featuring ‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’, TOO MANY NEW GAMES, Plus the Latest Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for February 10th, 2022. In today’s article, we’ve got a brief, condensed recap of yesterday’s very cool Nintendo Direct presentation. After that, we have summaries of the thirty-four new releases that hit the eShop today. Ha ha, what a stupidly large number. I took a couple of shortcuts, I hope you’ll forgive me. Finally, we have our usual lists of incoming and outgoing sales to look over. A big sale will be popping tomorrow, but there are still some things worth looking at now. Let’s head in!
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Genshin Impact’ Version 2.5 Update Pre-Installation Now Available on iOS, Android, and PC

Earlier this month, miHoYo showcased Genshin Impact (Free) version 2.5 – When the Sakura Bloom during a livestream. This major update was confirmed to release on February 16th worldwide for iOS, PS5, PS4, Android, and PC platforms. Genshin Impact 2.5 follows the recent version 2.4 update that that brought in the new map Enkanomiya, Shenhe and Yunjin as new characters, and much more. Genshin Impact 2.5 adds five star Yae Miko (one of the game’s best designs yet), story quests for Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko, reruns for Raiden Shogun and Kokomi, the ability to create and share your own domains, and a lot more. Pre-installation for the update has just gone live on iOS, Android, and PC. As with prior updates, there is no pre-installation on PlayStation platforms. Ahead of the full release this week, check out the version 2.5 patch notes here. Watch the trailer for the update below:
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Shovel Knight devs combine Castlevania with old-school Zelda in new game Mina the Hollower

Mina the Hollower is the next game from Shovel Knight studio Yacht Club Games, and it looks like an unmissable mix of the original Zelda and Castlevania games. As you may have guessed, the 8-bit adventurer stars Mina, our mouse heroine and a storied Hollower – basically a scholar who studies the earth and its resources. Brandishing her trusty whip, Mina heads to Tenebrous Isle to investigate disturbances which have disabled the Spark Generators she invented and installed, and the story descends into its Gothic horror roots from there.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Top 8 best Battle Royale games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)

The Battle Royale craze continues unabated. Fortnite has just entered its second iteration, revitalising what was already a global phenomenon. Meanwhile, the daddy of BR, PUBG, continues to refine and evolve in its own hardcore way. New entries like Apex Legends have attracted a fair amount of attention. There's obviously...
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Voicemod signs its first IP deal with Angry Birds

Voicemod has signed its first ever IP deal with Rovio Entertainment for its Angry Birds franchise. Thanks to the agreement, Voicemod users will have access to a library of sounds from the popular game series. Voicemod is an audio software that offers voice modulation and custom sound effects and soundboards....
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Anime Dungeon Crawler RPG ‘Soul Tide’ Now Open for Pre-Registration

Hot on the heels of a successful beta test, developer LemcnSun Entertainment has now opened up pre-registration for their upcoming anime hero collector RPG/dungeon crawler hybrid Soul Tide. In Soul Tide you’ll amass a huge roster of fierce female combatants, called Dolls, to fight back against an evil witch who has plunged your world into all-out war. You’ll do this by exploring an overworld map filled with puzzles, combat encounters, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Devolver's next VR game Tentacular looks like Angry Birds meets Cthulhu

Devolver Digital's next VR game, Tentacular, is being developed by indie developer Firepunchd. The small studio has been developing the game for several years, with teases going back to 2020. No platforms have been announced yet but the game is expected to release this year. Devolver Digital has finally pulled...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Best Xbox Casino and Real Money Slot Games

As online gambling has become very popular in recent years, many reputable companies, including Xbox, joined the gambling industry to reach out to all players – regardless of their game preferences. Xbox now offers some highly entertaining real money slots and other popular casino games, which provide players with...
GAMBLING
gamingonphone.com

Where is Rovio heading with the new releases on the Angry Birds IP

The Angry Birds franchise is something that a lot of mobile gamers have grown older with. Some of the older games like the old school Angry Birds game and sequels like Angry Birds Space, Angry Birds Star Wars are some pretty well-known titles that bring back nostalgia for many. However,...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Star Wars: Hunters’ Unveils New Characters, New Maps, New Huttball Game Mode, and More

Announced almost exactly a year ago during a Nintendo Direct live stream, Star Wars: Hunters is a 4v4 arena combat game from Zynga that is heading to iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch later this year. Originally shooting for release in 2021, last September the game’s launch window was bumped to 2022 alongside the release of a new cinematic trailer. Then in December a new gameplay trailer was released giving potential players the first glimpse at the game in action. Now Zynga is continuing their drip feed of Star Wars: Hunters details by unveiling two new playable characters and more.
VIDEO GAMES

