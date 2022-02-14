Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Real Racing 3’, ‘Angry Birds 2’, ‘Castlevania’, ‘Pac-Man’, and More

Earlier this month, miHoYo showcased Genshin Impact (Free) version 2.5 – When the Sakura Bloom during a livestream. This major update was confirmed to release on February 16th worldwide for iOS, PS5, PS4, Android, and PC platforms. Genshin Impact 2.5 follows the recent version 2.4 update that that brought in the new map Enkanomiya, Shenhe and Yunjin as new characters, and much more. Genshin Impact 2.5 adds five star Yae Miko (one of the game’s best designs yet), story quests for Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko, reruns for Raiden Shogun and Kokomi, the ability to create and share your own domains, and a lot more. Pre-installation for the update has just gone live on iOS, Android, and PC. As with prior updates, there is no pre-installation on PlayStation platforms. Ahead of the full release this week, check out the version 2.5 patch notes here. Watch the trailer for the update below:
