Millenial Monday

Almost 15 million people were left waiting for post over the Christmas period, including 2.5 million who missed important documents, health appointments, or were unable to pay a fine or bills, Citizens Advice research suggests.More than half of those left waiting (54%) reported going at least a week without letters, while 3% said they could not pay a bill, 8% said they missed an important document, and 7% said they missed a health appointment, rising to 16% of those on an NHS waiting list.People across London (35%), the South East (32%) and the North West (31%) were most likely to...
Comments / 0