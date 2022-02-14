ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Millenial Monday

Citizen Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiana, the Princess of Wales arrives at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Sick Children in Central London on...

www.citizentribune.com

The Independent

Thousands of homes without power after Storm Dudley hits UK

Thousands of homes have been left without power after Storm Dudley swept through parts of the UK.Capel Curig in Wales experienced gusts of up to 81mph, with Emley Moore in West Yorkshire and Drumalbin in South Lanarkshire seeing 74mph winds.Northern Powergrid said 1,000 properties still had no lights on Thursday morning due to the weather.“Our teams have restored power to some 19,000 homes and businesses impacted by Storm Dudley, and we are working to get the lights back on for around 1,000 properties still affected,” a spokesperson said.On Wednesday evening at 9pm, around 4,000 people were thought to still be...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Storm Dudley: Power cuts and fallen trees in Northern Ireland

Hundreds of people have been left without power as Storm Dudley brings heavy rain and strong winds across Northern Ireland. Customers in counties Londonderry and Armagh have been hardest hit. Fallen trees are also causing disruption. It is the first of two storms to hit the UK and Ireland this...
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

Pictured: Storms send 300ft Welsh wind turbine crashing to ground

Villagers were woken by a 300ft wind turbine crashing down on a mountainside in Wales after it was blown over during storms. The £20 million turbine, double the height of Nelson's Column, snapped apart and its blades crumpled in raging winds. Residents of the nearby village of Gilfach Goch,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Storm Eunice: East Midlands warned to expect disruption

Weather experts have warned of "significant" high winds from Storm Eunice - set to hit the East Midlands on Friday. The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning between 03:00 and 21:00 GMT. BBC weather presenter Sara Blizzard said Eunice was classed as one of the UK's worst storms...
ENVIRONMENT
#Millenial#Central London#Princess Of Wales#Police#Southern England#British Royal Family#Uk
The Independent

Royal Mail ‘failed to deliver for second Christmas running’

Almost 15 million people were left waiting for post over the Christmas period, including 2.5 million who missed important documents, health appointments, or were unable to pay a fine or bills, Citizens Advice research suggests.More than half of those left waiting (54%) reported going at least a week without letters, while 3% said they could not pay a bill, 8% said they missed an important document, and 7% said they missed a health appointment, rising to 16% of those on an NHS waiting list.People across London (35%), the South East (32%) and the North West (31%) were most likely to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Travel chaos continues as clear-up from Storm Dudley gives way to Storm Eunice

Rail travellers across Britain face widespread delays and cancellations as the clear-up from Storm Dudley begins – with two major train operators warning against all travel on Friday because of Storm Eunice.High winds in the northern half of Britain caused travel chaos. A Titan Airways plane carrying the Manchester City squad back from Lisbon forced to land at Liverpool after an attempt to touch down at Manchester was aborted. The Boeing 757 then flew in a holding pattern for 30 minutes before diverting to the Merseyside airport. Almost all ScotRail routes are currently subject to “major disruption”....
TRAFFIC
WKRC

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

PRAGUE, Czech Republic (CNN/CNN PRIMA NEWS/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A Czech singer who deliberately contracted COVID-19 in order to obtain a health pass has died. Proof of vaccination or a recent infection is required to access cultural and sports facilities in the Czech Republic. Hana Horka, the vocalist for the band...
WORLD
buckinghamshirelive.com

Urgent reminder to 4million who had Omicron over Christmas

NHS England has issued an urgent reminder to the more than 4million people who had Omicron variant Covid over Christmas as more than 28 days will now have passed since their infection. Everyone in the country is being urged to get a third booster dose, which has been shown to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Vulnerable man made to live in horse box and squalid shed for years

A man with a “very low” IQ of 59 was made to live in a horse box, a disused caravan and a cramped 6ft shed for 40 years, a court has heard.The vulnerable victim was used and exploited during that period by his “boss” Peter Swailes Senior at the various “accommodations”.Swailes Senior, 80, who died last year while awaiting trial for the modern slavery offences, approached the man when he was aged about 18 and invited him to work with him doing various jobs.In October 2018, following a tip-off, the man was discovered by police living in a shed with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Covid left Manchester student who took own life 'literally isolated'

A student took his own life after being told to isolate shortly after arriving at university, an inquest has heard. Finn Kitson was forced to self-isolate when a flatmate tested positive for Covid-19 within days of him starting at the University of Manchester in 2020. His mother told Manchester Coroner's...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Ashley Wadsworth: Everything we know about the killing of Canadian teen who flew to UK to meet online boyfriend

Her family says it was the first time Ashley Wadsworth had ever left Canada.She posted photos online enjoying the tourist hotspots of London, UK, with her boyfriend Jack Sepple, their smiling faces and arms around each other making them look every inch the happy couple.On Tuesday, the 19-year-old from Vernon, British Columbia, was found stabbed to death in the apartment they shared in Essex, UK, and her boyfriend was charged with her murder.The murderEssex Police responded to 911 calls from neighbours who reported a disturbance at a block of flats in Chelmsford at around 4pm local time.Emergency responders battled to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Refugee hotel rooms ‘not good value for money’ says Afghanistan evacuee

A British man who was evacuated from Kabul just days after his wedding has described feeling “literally stuck” in a London hotel as thousands of refugees and asylum seekers await news of permanent accommodation from the Home Office.Abdul and Fatima, whose names have been changed, were married at the beginning of August last year but fled to the UK soon after Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15.Abdul, a 26-year-old medical student who was born in Afghanistan told the PA news agency: “I think the Government is spending quite a lot in terms of providing rooms in the...
WORLD
BBC

Woman jailed following death at Stoke-on-Trent house

A woman has been jailed for four years over an attack on an acquaintance who later died. The body of Nicola Bray, 45, was found at her home on Scrivener Road in the Cliffe Vale area of Stoke-in-Trent in August 2020. Sheila Pickerill, 49, from Steel Street, Hartshill, had pleaded...
Shropshire Star

Bones discovered on farmland identified as Second World War airmen

A 72-year-old man was arrested in connection with the discovery, but the investigation has now ended without any charges being brought. The remains of two Second World War airmen have been returned to their families after being discovered on North Yorkshire farmland almost two years ago. The human bones were...
MILITARY
BBC

Storm Dudley: 'My cab was shaking in the wind'

Truck driver Tomasz Gesek has been on Scotland's road network since before day break on Wednesday. The weather was fine in the morning but when he headed back to his Lesmahagow base from Arbroath the wind was "very bad". He told BBC Scotland that his cab was shaking during parts...
ENVIRONMENT

