Millenial Monday

Thousands of homes have been left without power after Storm Dudley swept through parts of the UK.Capel Curig in Wales experienced gusts of up to 81mph, with Emley Moore in West Yorkshire and Drumalbin in South Lanarkshire seeing 74mph winds.Northern Powergrid said 1,000 properties still had no lights on Thursday morning due to the weather.“Our teams have restored power to some 19,000 homes and businesses impacted by Storm Dudley, and we are working to get the lights back on for around 1,000 properties still affected,” a spokesperson said.On Wednesday evening at 9pm, around 4,000 people were thought to still be...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO