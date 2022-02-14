ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Super League: Seven players banned after opening weekend fixtures

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven players have been handed bans after Super League's opening weekend. Leeds Rhinos' James Bentley and Reece Lyne, of Wakefield Trinity, have been banned for three games while Andre Savelio, of Hull FC,...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Scarlets: Tonga lock Sam Lousi signs new deal

Tonga lock Sam Lousi has signed a contract extension to stay at Scarlets. The 30-year-old has made 30 appearances for the west Wales team since joining them from New Zealand's Hurricances in 2019. "Sam has been an important member of our side this season and is a big part of...
WORLD
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Champions League resumes, Man U seeks 1st win in 4

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Three of the competition’s top teams are in action in the first games in the last 16. The headline match of the round is Paris Saint-Germain versus Real Madrid, which sees Lionel Messi go up against the team he caused so much pain in the Spanish league with Barcelona. Now Messi is at PSG and looking to lead the French team to a first Champions League title as part of an exciting front three that also contains Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. All three are expected to play while Madrid could start without star attacker Karim Benzema, who is working his way back from a hamstring injury and might have to settle for a place on the bench. The other match sees Manchester City, the beaten finalist last season and a leading contender again this year, play away to Portuguese team Sporting in what should be a mismatch. City is without first-choice right back Kyle Walker, who is suspended, and injured forwards Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus, but is otherwise in great shape against a side that hasn’t reached this stage since 2008-09.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toulouse#Leeds Rhinos#Wakefield Trinity#Hull Fc#Catalans#The Rugby Football League
BBC

Jamie Roberts: Wales and Lions centre set for Waratahs debut

Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Jamie Roberts is set to make his Waratahs debut off the bench against Fijian Drua in the Super Rugby Pacific tournament on Friday. The 35-year-old left Dragons in January when his family emigrated to Sydney. Super Rugby Pacific includes the leading Australian and...
RUGBY
BBC

Dover Athletic P-P Notts County

Dover's rearranged home game against Notts County in the National League has been postponed. Although the pitch at the Crabble Athletic Ground passed an inspection at lunchtime, the game was called off at about 14:30 GMT. The original fixture between the teams was called off because of a waterlogged pitch...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Saracens complete £32m takeover with Francois Pienaar among investors

Saracens’ £32m takeover by a consortium including World Cup-winning captain Francois Pienaar has been completed. The Premiership club announced the takeover in October with Saracens owner Nigel Wray agreeing to sell his controlling stake in the club. A club statement said on Wednesday: “The board of Saracens Group Holdings Limited is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced transaction regarding the refinancing of the group and the acquisition of a controlling stake in the group by Kimono House Limited.
RUGBY
SB Nation

Ratings: Burton Albion 3-1 Bolton Wanderers

James Trafford - 4 Hid when Burton’s early aerial bombardment came. The Whites needed a confident presence in goal and Trafford didn’t offer it. At fault for Burton’s first, but grew into the game in the second half. As usual, was stronger going forwards than he was defensively.
SOCCER
The Guardian

Women’s Super League: talking points from the weekend’s action

Manchester United feeling the pressure after derby defeat as Brighton and Leicester find winning formula. Having begun to find a rhythm to their play with style and swagger, Manchester United’s capitulation against derby rivals Manchester City was surprising. With United five points ahead of their neighbours going into the game, victory would have hugely damaged any hopes City had of Champions League football and kept them with a foot firmly in the title race. Instead, United are off the pace at the top and have City firmly on their heels. Manager Marc Skinner pointed to the reason for the underwhelming performance: “I just think Man City have a lot of experienced players who have been around this league for a long time, [whereas] we’re embedding quite a lot of players.” He’s right: the experience of winning leagues and being able to get results in high-stakes games cannot be underestimated. United held out until Caroline Weir’s stunning chip in the 81st minute. Against Arsenal the preceding week it was a sublime pass from Vivianne Miedema for Stina Blackstenius to put in that denied them all three points. United need to see out games against the WSL’s traditional top-three but that will come with time, experience and the pain of these late concessions still stinging. Now their mettle will be tested in the race for top three. SW.
WORLD
The Independent

England vs Canada live stream: How to watch Arnold Clark Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

England play Canada tonight to kick off the Arnold Clark Cup, as Sarina Wiegman’s side step up their preparations ahead of a home Euros this summer. The Lionesses are facing Canada, Spain and Germany this week in the inaugural edition of the new international tournament, which is designed to give England more matches against top-ranked opposition. In Canada, England face the Olympic champions after Bev Priestman’s team defeated Sweden on penalties in Tokyo last August to win the gold medal. After a series of one-sided World Cup qualifiers earlier this season, the match is the perfect way for England to...
SPORTS
BBC

Stuart McCloskey: Ulster centre 'fighting' for Ireland return

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey says he is determined to add to his six Ireland caps since making his debut in 2016. Injury ruled the 29-year-old out of selection for this year's Six Nations squad but he is fit again and out to impress Irish coach Andy Farrell. "I still think...
WORLD
BBC

John Bowler: Former Crewe Alexandra chairman dies, at 85

Former Crewe Alexandra chairman John Bowler MBE has died, just two days after marking his 85th birthday. Bowler first joined the Alex board at Gresty Road in 1980 before becoming chairman in 1987. In his time in charge, Crewe enjoyed success under manager Dario Gradi, reaching English football's second tier...
SPORTS
BBC

Semesa Rokoduguni: Bath winger given three-week ban after red card

Bath's former England winger Semesa Rokoduguni has been banned for an initial three-week period after being sent off at Wasps on Saturday. The 34-year-old admitted a charge of dangerous tackling after a high hit on Wasps centre Sam Spink in the first minute of the second half. Rokoduguni will have...
RUGBY
SkySports

Rugby Championship: South Africa to remain in competition until 2025

South Africa will continue to play in the Rugby Championship until 2025, the organiser SANZAAR has announced. The move ends speculation the Springboks were planning to leave the southern hemisphere championship, which also features New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, and join the Six Nations set-up. "The pandemic has created a...
WORLD
BBC

Harry Aaronson: Cornwall sign former Oldham, Swinton and Keighley back

Cornwall RLFC have signed former Swinton, Keighley and Oldham player Harry Aaronson. The 23-year-old, who can play as full-back or winger, began his career in the academy teams of Super League sides Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants. He helped Oldham get promoted to the Championship in 2019 while on loan...
RUGBY
ESPN

Players advocate for World Cup every four years - FIFPRO

As much as 75% of men's professional footballers opt for maintaining the World Cup cycle as it is and want it to be played every four years, global players' union FIFPRO said in a statement on Tuesday. In November FIFPRO surveyed more than 1,000 players from six continents, including more...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy