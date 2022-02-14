ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connell, WA

Inmate escapes Coyote Ridge Corrections Center by climbing over fence

By Erin Robinson
 2 days ago

CONNELL, Wash. — The Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate who escaped from Coyote Ridge Corrections Center.

Joshua Michael Lanter, 29, was reported missing early Monday morning during route checks. The DOC said he was in a minimum security unit and appears to have escaped by climbing over a fence.

Lanter was wearing tan khaki pants and a white shirt when he was last seen. He is six feet tall, weighs 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, do not approach him and call 911 or the CRCC at 509-543-5800.

Lanter was in prison for robbery, burglary, malicious mischief and taking a motor vehicle without permission convictions. He had a release date of September 2022.

