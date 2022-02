This article was updated for AP style. From roses, chocolate boxes and fancy dates, the importance and value of Valentine’s Day has significantly diminished. As someone who personally loves the idea and feeling of love, Feb. 14 has always been a special day for me, regardless if I was in a relationship. But, as I’ve asked around and talked to people on how they might spend the day, everyone seems to not really celebrate, or doesn’t care about the day. I understand why people may feel like they don’t need one special day to celebrate their significant other, but it can always be a nice time to celebrate each other.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO