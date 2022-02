The Pokemon Trading Card Game has revealed the first Pokemon cards featuring Pokemon and other characters from the new Pokemon Legends: Arceus game. The new cards will appear in the Japanese set "Battle Legion" which is due to be released on February 25th. The two Pokemon confirmed for the set are Wyrdeer and Kleavor, both of which will have standard cards and "Character Gallery" cards, which are full art cards showing the Pokemon with their signature trainer. In this case, the Character Gallery cards feature the Wardens Lian and Mai. A Supporter card featuring Commander Kamado of the Galaxy Expedition Team will also be released in the new set. You can check out the Character Gallery versions of the cards below:

