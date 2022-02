Here is your fight size update for Monday, February 14, 2022:. - Cameron Grimes previewed his match with Carmelo Hayes at Vengeance Day while speaking to Sports Illustrated:. “I sound different, I look different and I act different,” Grimes says. “Everyone should tune in. This is a huge match. I’ve never wrestled Carmelo Hayes before. We could be in for a five-star match, or we could be in for a one-star match where the only star is Cameron Grimes.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO