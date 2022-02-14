Delaware Mother Arrested for Burying Infant, Who Died of Malnourishment, in Her Backyard

ShutterStock

A Delaware mother is behind bars after she allegedly buried her five-month-old baby in the backyard after keeping her birth secret from authorities.

Delaware State Police arrested Angel Toran, 22, and her 24-year-old fiancé, Ny’Jier Murphy.

Angel Toran mugshot

The couple never reported the birth of their baby girl to the state Toran gave birth to her at her home in Magnolia.

The Division of Family Services (DFS) asked the police to check on the welfare of an infant after receiving information that an infant possibly died at home

Upon their arrival, Toran and Murphy were not home. When they finally arrived home, Murphy reportedly had a concealed Glock 19 model 9mm handgun in a holster on his hip.

Murphy does not possess a permit for carrying a concealed deadly weapon in the State of Delaware.

The infant’s body was exhumed from the property on October 11, 2021, and turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy to be performed. The autopsy determined that the baby “succumbed to medical issues associated with malnourishment,” cops sad.

Ny’Jier Murphy mugshot

The couple was arrested and charged on Thursday. Toran was charged with Murder by Abuse or Neglect First Degree Recklessly Cause Death of Child---a felony. She also faces a felony Conspiracy First Degree charge.

Toran was committed to Department of Correction custody on a $260,000.00 cash bail.

Murray was charged with three felonies: Murder by Abuse or Neglect First Degree Recklessly Cause Death of Child, Conspiracy First Degree and

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $270,000.00 cash bail.

A neighbor says he was shocked by the news.

Local man Krupa Patel told Delaware Online.

“They are very nice kids, and their grandparents are very nice,” he said. “I was shocked when I read the report. I said, ‘No, they wouldn’t do that. Something’s not right.’ I don’t think they would let their baby starve.”