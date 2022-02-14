ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware Mother Arrested for Burying Infant, Who Died of Malnourishment, in Her Backyard

Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 2 days ago

ShutterStock

A Delaware mother is behind bars after she allegedly buried her five-month-old baby in the backyard after keeping her birth secret from authorities.

Delaware State Police arrested Angel Toran, 22, and her 24-year-old fiancé, Ny’Jier Murphy.

Angel Toran mugshot

The couple never reported the birth of their baby girl to the state Toran gave birth to her at her home in Magnolia.

The Division of Family Services (DFS) asked the police to check on the welfare of an infant after receiving information that an infant possibly died at home

Upon their arrival, Toran and Murphy were not home. When they finally arrived home, Murphy reportedly had a concealed Glock 19 model 9mm handgun in a holster on his hip.

Murphy does not possess a permit for carrying a concealed deadly weapon in the State of Delaware.

The infant’s body was exhumed from the property on October 11, 2021, and turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy to be performed. The autopsy determined that the baby “succumbed to medical issues associated with malnourishment,” cops sad.

Ny’Jier Murphy mugshot

The couple was arrested and charged on Thursday. Toran was charged with Murder by Abuse or Neglect First Degree Recklessly Cause Death of Child---a felony. She also faces a felony Conspiracy First Degree charge.

Toran was committed to Department of Correction custody on a $260,000.00 cash bail.

Murray was charged with three felonies: Murder by Abuse or Neglect First Degree Recklessly Cause Death of Child, Conspiracy First Degree and

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $270,000.00 cash bail.

A neighbor says he was shocked by the news.

Local man Krupa Patel told Delaware Online.

“They are very nice kids, and their grandparents are very nice,” he said. “I was shocked when I read the report. I said, ‘No, they wouldn’t do that. Something’s not right.’ I don’t think they would let their baby starve.”

AnnMarie England Addess
2d ago

these two creatures need to never see the light of day ever again. if they Could not care for their child, there are places to drop the baby off..no questions asked. fire station. police station. hospital. there are people in this world who would adopt a baby in a heart beat. if you can handle a baby dont get pregnant. plenty of ways to prevent it. just sad in todays day and age that morality and common sense are still an issue.

Debs
2d ago

This is why the death penalty needs to be put back into the system. I hope these two horrible people die in prison and hope it is a suffering death for both of them

Teresa Pribilski
2d ago

This is going to sound horrible but here it goes. It seems that anytime these babies are starved to death, their parents have not seemed to have missed a meal.

Related
Shine My Crown

Georgia Woman Found Dead in Motel Room Died By Murder-Suicide

A Georgia woman is dead after being killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a west Macon motel Wednesday afternoon. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that the incident occurred at the OYO hotel on Romeiser Drive. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of a man and woman dead inside a room. They both had gunshot wounds.
MACON, GA
Magnolia, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Crime & Safety
Shine My Crown

Woman Fatally Shot in Memphis; Her 2-Day-Old Baby Is Still Missing

The body of a fatally shot woman has been found in Memphis, and now authorities are desperately trying to find her two-day-old infant daughter. Officers found an abandoned vehicle in the area of Sedgwick Drive while searching for 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle. Her body was found near the vehicle. The preliminary investigation revealed that the mother had been shot.
MEMPHIS, TN
#Malnourishment#Murder#Delaware State Police#Shutterstock#Department Of Correction#Delaware Online
Shine My Crown

Mississippi Woman Survives After Being Stabbed More Than 20 Times By Husband in Domestic Incident

A Mississippi woman is recovering from a brutal attack at the hands of her husband after he allegedly stabbed her more than 20 times. Keith Martin, 31, a former Tutwiler resident, is accused of stabbing his wife, Lakeisha Galloway, 30, more than 20 times. Investigators say Martin then drove a car over his sister-in-law during a roadside domestic altercation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

