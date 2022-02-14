ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Mask requirement in Maryland state buildings to be lifted

By Makea Luzader
 2 days ago

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan announced on Monday that due to declining COVID cases in Maryland, the requirement for masks to be worn in state buildings will be lifted on Feb. 22.

“Given the dramatic declines in our health metrics, we are now able to take another step toward normalcy in state operations. In addition, we continue to offer paid leave for state employees to get their booster shots, which provide critical protection against the virus and its variants. I want to thank all of our dedicated state employees for their tireless efforts that have helped make Maryland’s COVID-19 response a national model,” he said in a release.

Gov. Hogan calling on Board of Education to reverse mask mandate

Hogan also announced that any state employees who have received a booster will get two hours of paid leave. Any employees who already got a booster will still receive this leave.

The state’s COVID positivity rate has fallen below 4%, down 87% from a peak in January. Hospitalizations have also dropped by 78% in that time frame.

