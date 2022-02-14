ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Miami Heat Remain Atop Power Rankings

Raleigh News & Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NBA player Kendrick Perkins is heaping praise towards the Miami Heat, even after some of the big trades made by teams within the Eastern Conference. The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets trade had the attention of much of the league, but Perkins still has the Heat at the top of...

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Brooklyn Nets Players Reportedly Didn't Like James Harden: "The Nets Very Rarely Kicked A Guy Out The Door Under Sean Marks. Not With Harden."

Losing a player the caliber of James Harden is sure to sting any organization, and it would generally lead to the players on the roster re-evaluating the direction that a team is going in. That's not the case with the Brooklyn Nets though, as a few of their players have spoken out to wish Harden the best and seem excited about what they can achieve with the players they received in return for Harden instead.
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan is about to make NBA history

After being named Eastern Conference Player of The Week for his efforts last week, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan continued his excellent season on Monday in the team’s victory over the San Antonio Spurs. In the Bulls’ victory over the Spurs on Monday night, DeRozan had 40 points on...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Kendrick Perkins
FanSided

The Whiteboard: Power ranking the hottest teams in the NBA right now

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. NBA All-Star Weekend is just days away and will provide a welcome break for some teams looking to get healthy or integrate new pieces. For others, it may be an unwelcome interruption to a season-changing hot streak.
NBA
Hot Hot Hoops

Do the Heat want Goran Dragic back?

The Toronto Raptors traded Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs last Thursday, and San Antonio will buy him out of his contract. That allows Dragic to sign with the Miami Heat, the team that traded him in the off-season for Kyle Lowry. But Adrian Wojnarowski hasn’t listed the Heat among the “formidable list of free agent suitors” for the 2018 All-Star.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Suns stay dominant while Nets continue losing skid

The NBA saw several trades executed ahead of the deadline last week, as teams around the league make some final tweaks to prepare for the stretch run of the season. Of course, the action was highlighted by the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers coming to terms on a deal centered around James Harden and Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, other teams made some smaller deals to improve around the edges.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Heat 2#Milwaukee Bucks 4#Espn#First Take#Howard University#Abg Si Llc
fadeawayworld.net

Malik Monk Was Spotted With Iggy Azalea On Valentine’s Day After Shooting His Shot With Her 4 Years Ago

Malik Monk has been enjoying an excellent spell personally even if the Los Angeles Lakers as a whole have disappointed throughout this season. Monk has provided some much-needed scoring to the team outside of LeBron James, scoring more than 20 points in 5 of the last 9 games that he has appeared on the court in. And it's not just shots on the floor that seem to be falling for Monk at the minute, he's doing well for himself off the court as well.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chicago Bulls marked as one of few favorites to sign Goran Dragic

Once put on a poster by a Chicago Bulls legend, veteran point guard Goran Dragic could be on his way to the Windy City shortly. Dragic was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Thaddeus Young just before the trade deadline last Thursday. However, San Antonio also received a first-round pick. That pick was the center of the deal, and ultimately Dragic was going to be bought out.
NBA
Sporting News

Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan's scorching scoring streak matches only Wilt Chamberlain in NBA history

DeMar DeRozan is doing something we have never seen from a perimeter player in NBA history. Not Michael Jordan. Not Kobe Bryant. Not LeBron James. After going for 40 points while shooting 66.7 percent from the field in the Chicago Bulls' win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, DeRozan has notched his sixth-consecutive game of 35-plus points while shooting at least 50 percent from the field.
NBA
The Spun

Iggy Azalea Is Reportedly Dating A Lakers Player

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is apparently hoping that the second time is the charm with her and a Los Angeles Lakers player. Azalea, who was engaged to former Laker Nick Young from June 2015-June 2016, is reportedly dating current Los Angeles guard Malik Monk. The pair had Valentine’s Day dinner together on Monday, according to the Daily Mail.
NFL
Miami Herald

Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat Preview

VITALS: The Heat and Mavericks meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 125-110, win in Dallas on 11/2 and will sweep the series with a win. Miami has currently won 17 of the last 21 overall against the Mavs. The Heat are 37-33 all-time versus Dallas during the regular season, including 19-16 in home games and 18-17 in road games. ... Tyler Herro has dished out 181 assists this season, the third-most on the team, and is now just three short from already tying his single-season high of 184 which was set in 2020-21. Additionally, he has already surpassed his previous single season highs for points (815 in 2020-21) and field goals made (307 in 2020-21) ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy