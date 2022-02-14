Miami Heat Remain Atop Power Rankings

Malik Monk has been enjoying an excellent spell personally even if the Los Angeles Lakers as a whole have disappointed throughout this season. Monk has provided some much-needed scoring to the team outside of LeBron James, scoring more than 20 points in 5 of the last 9 games that he has appeared on the court in. And it's not just shots on the floor that seem to be falling for Monk at the minute, he's doing well for himself off the court as well.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO