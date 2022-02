For me, Amy Schneider’s historic “Jeopardy!” run ended in the best way possible. My adoration for her began, however, in the most typical way imaginable. Like so many, I began watching “Jeopardy!” as a child with my grandparents. The game show was the first phase of their iron-clad bedtime ritual. Whenever I stayed the night at their house, we watched the show. And I loved it even though I was too young to compete with my grandpa’s incredible memory. “Jeopardy!” was followed by "Wheel of Fortune," and then my grandmother wished us goodnight while standing in her pink bathrobe with her glasses off and dentures out. To me, the friendly bloop-bloop sound that accompanies the appearance of those blue squares is the sound of family.

DAYTON, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO