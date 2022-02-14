ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

BREAKING NEWS: Arizona House Bill 2711 Amendment Could Halt Sedona Short Term Rentals

By Tommy Acosta
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 2 days ago

By Will Hamburg/Associate Broker/Investor

Update: The hearing in the House Land, Agriculture, and Rural Affairs (LARA) Committee that was on February 14, 2022, passed 10-1 in favor of House Bill 2711. Keep a lookout for future updates on this bill by bookmarking our site and checking back tomorrow.

Sedona AZ –A new amendment to the Arizona House Bill 2711 could stop investors from doing short-term rentals in Sedona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y7VvB_0eE74EBk00
Will Hamburg

House Bill 2711 (HB2711), is a bill that was originally introduced by Representative Becky Nutt, (R) and passed the Arizona House of Representatives in 2021 . The bill proposes to impose restrictions on short-term rentals with cities and towns that have a population of fewer than 17,000 people.

Today a new amendment is trying to sneak through that you need to be aware of.

Sponsored by Representative Brenda Barton (R), a new amendment is scheduled for a hearing in the House Land, Agriculture, and Rural Affairs (LARA) Committee Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at 2 p.m . This bill will provide more authority for small, rural communities to regulate short-term rentals.

What the bill says:

HB 2711 allows a city or town with a population of less than 17,000:

  • To require a short-term rental owner to maintain a permit or license issued by the city or town.
  • To limit the number of short-term rentals based on a percentage of total residentially zoned buildings or structures in the city/town (no specific percentage referenced).
  • Regulate short-term rentals in the same manner as transient lodging activities for public health and safety, not through taxes.

Currently, the bill that already passed includes:

  • Requires homeowners to obtain a short-term lodging license.
  • To require that all monies collected from permitting, licensing, and fees go exclusively to the city or town to offset administrative costs associated with regulating short-term rentals.
  • Requires that a local emergency contact is on file.
  • Restricts short-term rentals from conducting any type of commercial business such as weddings and events.

What it means for cities that support short-term rentals:

The amendment could greatly affect tourism communities where homeowners rent out their homes on a weekly basis during high seasons, like music festivals, film festivals, mountain bike events, skiing and snowboarding events, etc.

In Arizona, communities like Sedona, Flagstaff, Prescott Valley, and Payson would be affected the most.

Regardless of where you stand with vacation rentals, blanket legislation changes like this are NOT the way to solve the problem.

A better solution may be to follow the highly successful In Deed law that Vail, Colorado has been implementing for some time now.

The Vail InDEED was, “created to incentivize homeowners and real estate buyers/sellers to deed restrict their property to help the Town meet the 2027 Housing Strategic Plan goal of acquiring an additional 1,000 deed-restricted units by the year 2027 and helps to reach the goal of maintaining and sustaining homes for residents within the community.”

The property must be occupied as a primary residence by individuals who work a minimum of 30 hours per week in Eagle County.

Modeling the Vail InDeed program would be a much better solution to actually create quantifiable solutions and incentives for homeowners and investors to purchase property for local workers and families.

How you can help:

1.) Don’t react emotionally and rant about how big of a problem short-term rentals are. Take time to learn more about the Vail InDeed program and how it works. Speak with a local realtor, investor, or property manager to hear both sides of the story.

2.) Do something about it! If you are for or against it then participate in your local meetings discussing how to solve these issues. Speak with your local legislators and be intentional about who you vote for.

3.) Share this article and ask your network what they think. Get a conversation going

4.) Contact your local legislators!

If you are planning to buy an investment property someday or already own one, you can contact your local representative in Arizona and let them know how the bill would affect you and your business.

You can email Representative Barton and also reach out to all members of the House LARA Committee:

Tell them about Vail’s InDEED program and let them know you oppose blanket legislation like today’s HB 2711 and its amendments. Let’s work together to ensure fair laws for small towns and big cities alike.

This is important to ALL Arizona residents, no matter where you live!

The post BREAKING NEWS: Arizona House Bill 2711 Amendment Could Halt Sedona Short Term Rentals appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sedona.Biz

Babbitt to present Red Rock State Park film at Sedona International Film Festival

Sedona News – Health First Foundation is teaming up with the 2022 Sedona International Film Festival to present “Conservation Legacy: An Afternoon with Bruce Babbitt” Feb. 20 in Sedona. The former Arizona governor and U.S. Secretary of the Interior will be on hand for a screening and discussion of the Red Rock State Park documentary, [...] The post Babbitt to present Red Rock State Park film at Sedona International Film Festival appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Apply for city grant funding now through April 28

Sedona News – The city of Sedona invites 501(c) organizations to apply for city grants beginning today, Feb. 10, 2022. Applications are due by noon on Thursday, April 28, 2022 with awards finalized in July 2022 by Sedona’s City Council.  Grant applications are available for programs, activities or events developed by 501(c) organizations that provide [...] The post Apply for city grant funding now through April 28 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona police chief completes Executive Leaders Program at Naval Postgraduate School

Sedona News – Charles Husted, police chief of the Sedona Police Department, completed the Executive Leaders Program (ELP) at the Naval Postgraduate School Center for Homeland Defense and Security (NPS-CHDS) on Feb. 3, 2022. Husted has served as the city’s chief of police since April 2019. Under his leadership, the Police Department has adopted the [...] The post Sedona police chief completes Executive Leaders Program at Naval Postgraduate School appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

The Sedona Women Offer Scholarships to Verde Valley Women

Sedona News – The Sedona Women (“TSW”) are once again accepting applications for Helen Wolfe Scholarships, its signature program, for the 2022-2023 academic year.  TSW’s Helen Wolfe scholarships are awarded to area women whose educations have been interrupted and are planning to resume, or have resumed their studies. Local women applying for scholarships in amounts [...] The post The Sedona Women Offer Scholarships to Verde Valley Women appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Sedona, AZ
Society
City
Payson, AZ
State
Colorado State
Local
Arizona Society
City
Vail, AZ
State
Arizona State
Sedona, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Sedona.Biz

Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits Offers Free Resource Guide: How to Start a Nonprofit

Sedona News – A new free resource guide from the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits provides insight and questions to ask when considering the creation of a new nonprofit organization, including what other options may exist for an individual to contribute to their desired community impact. If creating a nonprofit is the option, the guide leads [...] The post Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits Offers Free Resource Guide: How to Start a Nonprofit appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Now Hiring Poll Workers for the 2022 Elections Cycle

Sedona News – Yavapai County Elections Director, Lynn Constabile, would like to announce that the hiring of poll workers for the upcoming August 2nd Primary and November 8th General elections has begun.  Those interested in working as a poll worker may submit an application via the Yavapai County Elections website: https://apps.yavapaiaz.gov/PollWorkerApplication/ Applicants will receive a [...] The post Now Hiring Poll Workers for the 2022 Elections Cycle appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

City celebrates two couples in art exhibit

Sedona News – The city of Sedona invites the public to attend its next artist reception on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the City Council chambers and Vultee Conference Room at City Hall to celebrate two couples: master painters Betty Carr and Howard Carr and painters Susan Kliewer and Jeff [...] The post City celebrates two couples in art exhibit appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

City of Sedona Superbly Managed

By Steve Segner Sedona News: Mike Schroeder’s opinion on Sedona.biz labeled “Sedona Management” has prompted me to write a rebuttal of sorts. I find the opinions of Mr. Schroeder to be off base, and un-factual. I am using this opinion submitted to Sedona.biz as an opportunity to correct some of his thoughts and add a [...] The post City of Sedona Superbly Managed appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Rural Affairs#Lara Rrb Committee#Hb 2711
Sedona.Biz

Wupatki National Monument Accepting Applications for April 2022 Crack-in-Rock Overnight Backcountry Hikes

Flagstaff – Wupatki National Monument will be conducting three overnight backcountry hikes in April 2022 to the Crack-in-Rock pueblo site. These hikes will be offered:  Saturday April 2 & Sunday April 3  Saturday April 16 & Sunday April 17  Saturday April 23 & Sunday April 24  Online applications are currently being accepted through Tuesday March [...] The post Wupatki National Monument Accepting Applications for April 2022 Crack-in-Rock Overnight Backcountry Hikes appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Lichenologist Garry Neil at KSB Virtual Speaker Series

Sedona News – Join Keep Sedona Beautiful on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. for its monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series. This event will be held via Zoom.  Please visit the KSB website, www.keepsedonabeautiful.org for details.    The evening’s speaker is Lichenologist Garry Neil whose topic is “What the Heck is a Lichen?”  Simply put, lichens are symbiotic organisms composed [...] The post Lichenologist Garry Neil at KSB Virtual Speaker Series appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
WILDLIFE
Sedona.Biz

City releases annual Community Report and State of the City video

Sedona News – City releases annual Community Report and State of the City videoThe city of Sedona encourages all residents to read the 2021 Community Report and watch the annual State of the City video, which provide a snapshot of last year’s key accomplishments.  More specifically, the report and video help tell the city of Sedona’s [...] The post City releases annual Community Report and State of the City video appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Coconino National Forest proud to work alongside partners, be part of USDA’s 10-year plan to fight wildfires in Arizona

Sedona News – Coconino National Forest is proud to be working with many different partners to implement three of four critical recovery and wildfire mitigation projects in Arizona slated to receive millions of dollars as part of the larger Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Agriculture Department’s 10-year strategy to fight wildfires across Arizona.   [...] The post Coconino National Forest proud to work alongside partners, be part of USDA’s 10-year plan to fight wildfires in Arizona appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Sedona.Biz

City hires Alicia Peck as sustainability manager

Sedona News – Following a nationwide recruitment, the city of Sedona hired Alicia Peck as the new sustainability manager. The sustainability manager manages the city’s Sustainability Program including planning, organizing, and implementing programs, projects, and initiatives that help Sedona become a more sustainable and climate resilient city. Peck comes with over 6 years of experience managing [...] The post City hires Alicia Peck as sustainability manager appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Coconino National Forest working with researchers to combat insect killing quaking aspen

Sedona News – Foresters and researchers have been collaborating over the last two year to further understand the effects of oystershell scale (OSS), an emerging and invasive insect killing quaking aspen and other softwood trees throughout the country.   Coconino National Forest has been working closely with faculty at the Northern Arizona University’s School of [...] The post Coconino National Forest working with researchers to combat insect killing quaking aspen appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

County and Precinct Committeemen Candidate Packets available

Sedona News – Yavapai County Elections Director, Lynn Constabile would like to announce that County and Precinct Committeemen candidate packets with official signature requirements are now available for download on our website: www.yavapaiaz.gov/govote/forms. Candidates may turn in their nomination petitions and paperwork between March 5, 2022 and April 4, 2022 during regular county business hours [...] The post County and Precinct Committeemen Candidate Packets available appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Coconino County School Superintendent to Host 2022 Spelling Bee

Sedona News – The 2022 Coconino County Spelling Bee, hosted by the Coconino County Superintendent of Schools and Education Service Agency, will take place on Saturday, February 5, at 10:00 a.m. in the Mini Auditorium at Coconino High School, 2801 N. Izabel St, Flagstaff, Arizona 86004. To promote safety, the following practices will be observed [...] The post Coconino County School Superintendent to Host 2022 Spelling Bee appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Police Department uses grant money to improve safety

Sedona News – The Sedona Police Department launched a traffic enforcement effort with support from an Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety grant totaling $2,000. The grant pays overtime to enforce and participate in driving under the influence (DUI) programming. Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the U.S. involve drunk drivers. In 2020, [...] The post Sedona Police Department uses grant money to improve safety appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Weigh in on potential city projects in budget survey

Sedona News – The city of Sedona invites all residents to take an online survey before Feb. 1, 2022 to provide input on potential projects related to the city’s budget process. Take the survey here: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6671365/Budget-Survey-Fiscal-Year-2023.  Every year, the city evaluates what projects will be included in future year budgets by weighing needs, funding and [...] The post Weigh in on potential city projects in budget survey appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
140
Followers
500
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy