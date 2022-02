NFTs are not the future but the present of it all! From fashion to artwork, and now onto real estate, the cryptocurrency tokens are conquering every aspect of human life. And proof of it is the sale of a virtual counterpart of an 11,000 sq ft, seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom luxury mansion that is currently under construction in Miami. The NFT home is christened ‘Meta Residence One’ and is a joint venture by NFT firm Meta Residence and One Sotheby’s International Realty alongside virtual reality experts Voxel Architects. It is set to be auctioned this year, with the winning bidder getting ownership to both the real-life Miami home and its virtual equivalent.

