Stocks traded slightly lower after the opening bell Wednesday as NATO's secretary-general said Russia was continuing its military buildup around Ukraine, in contrast with Russia's announcements that it was drawing down troops. Investors also weighed a stronger-than-expected rise in January retail sales and awaited the release Wednesday afternoon of minutes from the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 58 points, or 0.2%, at 34,931, while the S&P 500 was off 14 points, or 0.3%, at 4,456. The Nasdaq Composite was down 110 points, or 0.8%, at 14,029.

RETAIL ・ 15 HOURS AGO