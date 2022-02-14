ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield's Tacos La Villa Mexican Grill to open new location

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 2 days ago
Tacos La Villa Mexican Grill is set to open its 10th Bakersfield restaurant Wednesday.

The new location at 2518 White Lane is set to open to the public on Wednesday. It'll feature drive-thru as well as dine and the location is right off Hwy. 99.

"We're blessed for the ability to open up this location," said Danny Nuñez, president and CEO of Tacos La Villa Mexican Grill.

Tacos La Villa Mexican Grill recently introduced a cravings reward program. Established in 1993, the restaurant's main menu features burritos, tacos, tortas, and sopas, as well as asada fries. There's also the fiery hot Cheetos tacos with hot Cheetos, onions, chile, cilantro, and nacho cheese.

