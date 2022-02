According to the report "Industrial Enzymes Market by Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases), Application (Food & Beverages, Bioethanol, Feed, Detergents, Wastewater, Soil, and Oil Treatment), Source, Formulation and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Industrial Enzymes Market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. New technical applications of enzymes are being developed to enhance the production processes. Numerous companies in the textile industry incorporate enzymes as an alternative to chemicals to produce mild reactions that lead to clean and chemical-free garments. Gene modification in the existing enzyme has resulted in significant developments to enable enzymes to be functional under altering temperatures and pH levels.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 17 HOURS AGO