What my first relationship taught me about self-love

Relationships are often some of the most rewarding aspects of our lives, and maintaining healthy relationships can sometimes feel confusing and stressful. Counseling and Psychological Services wants to help! The program is hosting its fifth annual "Relationships Are Sweet" outreach event on from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, in the Union Connections Lounge. This is an opportunity to explore your relationships with fun quizzes, our "Ask Lucy" question booth, insight from mental health clinicians and snacks! Engage with providers from CAPS, CAPS Embedded Team (a collaboration between CAPS and University Housing) and the Multicultural Center. Relationships of all types will be represented — friendships, romantic/sexual partners, roommates, parents and your relationship with yourself/self-love!

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 9 DAYS AGO