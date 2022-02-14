Columbus meth dealer considered to be a ‘ringleader’ pleads guilty in federal court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A drug dealer considered by officials to be “a major drug distributor” has pleaded guilty in federal court. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, on Feb. 10, 2022, Brandon Juwan Jones, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in the court of U.S. District Clay Land.

“The arrest and conviction of Brandon Jones takes a major supplier of some of the most addictive and deadly illicit drugs to the Columbus community off the streets,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

According to court documents: “Jones was identified by multiple Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) sources in 2019 as a major methamphetamine distributor in the Columbus community. In the ensuing months, agents conducted surveillance and other investigative actions, including an undercover controlled buy operation with Jones. Law enforcement executed multiple search warrants on various properties associated with Jones’ drug trafficking network in Jan. 2020. Agents discovered more than four kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as heroin, cash and multiple firearms and ammunition. Jones was taken into custody and admitted to agents that the drugs belonged to him and that he felt that his arrest was imminent after being advised he had been under investigation for several months. Jones has multiple prior felony convictions, including felony convictions for trafficking methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a crime, theft by receiving stolen property and bribery of a government officer.”

Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, said Jones posed a major risk to the Columbus community and that threat has now been eliminated with his conviction.

“The removal of their ‘ringleader’ makes these communities much safer,” said Murphy. “This guilty plea illustrate how success can be achieved through spirited law enforcement efforts.”

That was a sentiment echoed by Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman.

“The takedown of this organized criminal drug enterprise and the federal prosecution of the leader of this organization is a prime example of our current strategy to identify, target and remove impact offenders responsible for the violence and the demise of the quality of life within Muscogee County,” said Countryman.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10, 2022. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, followed by at least three years of supervised release. He also faces a $1,000,000 fine.

