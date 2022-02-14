ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRBL News 3

Columbus meth dealer considered to be a ‘ringleader’ pleads guilty in federal court

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJmHi_0eE6zgvV00

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A drug dealer considered by officials to be “a major drug distributor” has pleaded guilty in federal court. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, on Feb. 10, 2022, Brandon Juwan Jones, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in the court of U.S. District Clay Land.

“The arrest and conviction of Brandon Jones takes a major supplier of some of the most addictive and deadly illicit drugs to the Columbus community off the streets,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

According to court documents: “Jones was identified by multiple Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) sources in 2019 as a major methamphetamine distributor in the Columbus community. In the ensuing months, agents conducted surveillance and other investigative actions, including an undercover controlled buy operation with Jones. Law enforcement executed multiple search warrants on various properties associated with Jones’ drug trafficking network in Jan. 2020. Agents discovered more than four kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as heroin, cash and multiple firearms and ammunition. Jones was taken into custody and admitted to agents that the drugs belonged to him and that he felt that his arrest was imminent after being advised he had been under investigation for several months. Jones has multiple prior felony convictions, including felony convictions for trafficking methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a crime, theft by receiving stolen property and bribery of a government officer.”

Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, said Jones posed a major risk to the Columbus community and that threat has now been eliminated with his conviction.

“The removal of their ‘ringleader’ makes these communities much safer,” said Murphy. “This guilty plea illustrate how success can be achieved through spirited law enforcement efforts.”

That was a sentiment echoed by Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman.

“The takedown of this organized criminal drug enterprise and the federal prosecution of the leader of this organization is a prime example of our current strategy to identify, target and remove impact offenders responsible for the violence and the demise of the quality of life within Muscogee County,” said Countryman.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10, 2022. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, followed by at least three years of supervised release. He also faces a $1,000,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 6

Related
WRBL News 3

FBI agent: Defendants in Arbery killing used racial slurs

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — An FBI intelligence analyst is going through dozens of text messages and social media posts in which two of the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery repeatedly used racial slurs. More News from WRBL FBI agent Amy Vaughan led the jury through the evidence Wednesday at the defendants’ federal hate […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Dea#Firearms#Georgia#Wrbl
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police: Man arrested charged with receiving stolen property

Auburn, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a theft in a residential neighborhood. According to police, Joseph Mark Saia, age 21, was arrested on Feb. 13, 2022, on a felony warrant charging him with receiving stolen property first degree. Saia was arrested in connection to a theft in […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police perform alcohol compliance checks at businesses, issue 1 citation, 3 warnings

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Last week the LaGrange Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses throughout the city. The compliance checks were conducted on Feb. 11, 2022. One business was issued a citation and three others were issued warnings. The Citgo (and Sangitel Patel) located at 103 Commerce Avenue, was issued a citation for […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

A gun in your carry-on? Some are calling for stiffer fines

There has been a surge in guns being discovered at airport checkpoints. That’s leading some security experts to suggest higher fines and even putting violators on a no-fly list to prevent guns from getting on planes. The Transportation Security Administration says airport screeners found 5,972 guns at checkpoints last year, easily breaking a record set […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRBL News 3

Girl, 9, dies after mistakenly shot by robbery victim

HOUSTON (AP) — A man who had just been robbed at gunpoint at an ATM in southeast Houston opened fire in an attempt to stop his attacker but instead shot a 9-year-old girl in a truck driving nearby, police said. The girl later died at a hospital. More News from WRBL Arlene Alvarez had been […]
HOUSTON, TX
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy