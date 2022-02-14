ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Influencers in the wild: Meet the Brooklyn Mavens

By Brian Braiker
bkmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. There are some 2.7 million people living in the borough. But there are only two Brooklyn Mavens....

The Jewish Press

New York Group Creates $250,000 Fund to Boost Security at Brooklyn Shuls

The UJA-Federation of New York has created a $250,000 fund to support a program to provide security upgrades to at least 50 small synagogues in Brooklyn, N.Y. Assistance will go to synagogues in the heavily Jewish neighborhoods of Midwood, Kensington, Williamsburg, Crown Heights, Borough Park and Flatbush with a capacity of fewer than 200 people and little or no staff.
BROOKLYN, NY
caribbeantoday.com

Flatbush Central Officially Opens in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, New York – The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) has announced the opening and rebranding of Flatbush Central—formerly Flatbush Caton Market—the revitalized marketplace that has been part of the fabric of the Caribbean community in Central Brooklyn for more than 20 years. NYCEDC...
BROOKLYN, NY
GQMagazine

Now That NYC Rap Is Thriving Again, Mayor Eric Adams Wants to Crush It

New York City mayor Eric Adams has been in office less than two months, but he’s already set his sights on his first big opponent: Brooklyn drill music. Adams, 61, has talked recently about getting the popular rap subgenre taken off social media, and insinuated that it is connected to local violence. “We pulled Trump off Twitter, because of what he was spewing. Yet we’re allowing music, displaying of guns, violence. We’re allowing it to stay on these sites,” he said in a February 11 press conference.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkmag.com

Brooklyn pol wants to replace the G train’s ‘stubby little cars’

That’s the message from State Assembly Member Emily Gallagher, who represents Greenpoint and Williamsburg. Blasting the “stubby little cars” in a budget hearing on transportation, the local lawmaker asked the MTA for a normal-sized G train that has eight cars instead of four. The Brooklyn-to-Queens crosstown line should be longer in order to carry more passengers and keep up with the borough’s growing population.
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist.com

After Chinatown murder, Adams’ commitment to Asian community is questioned

Mayor Eric Adams has wasted little time flaunting his strong ties with New York City’s Asian community, which have been years in the making. When given the opportunity, he has proudly worn a traditional mandarin-collared jacket and even remarked how good he looks in it. In a video of a recent bus ride tweeted by the mayor’s office, he says “gung hay fat choy,” the Cantonese Lunar New Year greeting that invokes prosperity, to a Chinese senior. John Liu, a state senator from Queens, has gone as far as to call Adams akin to “first Asian American mayor.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Free at-home COVID-19 testing kits distributed across NYC

Free at-home COVID-19 testing kits weree distributed at cultural sites and libraries across New York City today. The initiative is all in an effort to make testing resources available to all New Yorkers and continue to stop the spread. Over more than 40 spots across the city including cultural centers and libraries will be stocked up with the tests making it easy for people to grab and go.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls for social media to remove “alarming” drill music

Less than two months into his term as mayor of NYC, Eric Adams has been no stranger to controversy, whether he's taking his first paycheck in cryptocurrency or eating fish despite claiming to be a vegan. In another move that's likely to prove unpopular, he spoke out against drill music at a press conference on Friday (2/11), calling on social media platforms to remove material related to the "alarming" rap subgenre and saying he wanted to hold a meeting with Brooklyn rappers.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkmag.com

Coney Island USA: Mermaid Parade will be back this summer

Coney Island’s Mermaid Parade is returning this summer after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Organizers announced that 40th edition of the parade, which brings together Brooklynites dressed (and undressed) in their most colorful mermaid garb, will be held on Saturday, June 18. The (usually) annual event draws thousands to the Coney Island Boardwalk and serves as the unofficial kickoff to summer.
BROOKLYN, NY
amny.com

‘Stubby little cars’: Brooklyn lawmaker renews call for full-length G train

The MTA should make G trains longer to carry more riders, said a local politician Tuesday, renewing calls to run full-size trains along the Brooklyn-to-Queens people mover. The crosstown line runs from central Brooklyn up through Williamsburg, Greenpoint, and into Long Island City, Queens, but only has four train cars instead of the usual eight, which forces riders waiting at the wrong end to run halfway down the platform to board.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY |

New Development Team Revealed for 555 Broadway in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Loketch Group, the Joyland Group, and Meral Property Group have formed a joint venture to begin a new mixed-use project at 555 Broadway in Brooklyn. The address represents a large, wedge-shaped assemblage on the border of South Williamsburg and Broadway Triangle. The site was formerly owned by The Collective, a...
BROOKLYN, NY
New Haven Independent

Influencer Puts Elm City Under The Influence

A cocktail from Sherkaan that involves masala spices. A stacked burger from Prime 16. A grain bowl at B Natural, brimming with vegetables. A flight of beers at Bar … All of these and more have appeared recently on Sup New Haven, an Instagram hub and now standalone website that, in its own words, is ​“a lifestyle blog that focuses on New Haven restaurants, retail, events, local history, and everything else 2−0−3.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

A bad start for the new NYC DOT

26 people died in traffic crashes in NYC this month according to the NYPD. This is a 63% increase compared to January 2021 when 16 people died in auto accidents in the city. This is the highest number of car accident fatalities since Vision Zero started in February 2014. 28 people died in car accidents in January 2013 and 21 in January 2014. After that the number of car accident deaths in January remained below 20 with respectively 13, 17, 18, 11, 19 and 19 fatalities in January 2015, 2016, 2017. 2018. 2019 and 2020. Among the victims were a 99 year old holocaust survivor and a teenager struck by a school bus on her way to school. After this horrible accident, Mayor Adams said the NYPD would crack down on drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians and the new Transportation Commissioner, Ydanis Rodriguez said “At DOT the team is working 24/7 to come out with a different way of how we redesign the streets, reorganize the signal system, everything we have in our agency to address this epidemic”. January numbers however show a different story: less tickets were issued for failure to yield in January 2022 than in January 2021 and among the 3,000 to 6,000 reckless drivers who have been listed in the new “Dangerous Vehicle Abatement Program” managed by the DOT, only 97 took the mandated driving class so far.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rapradar.com

Lupe Fiasco Brings Food & Liquor To Brooklyn

15 years of Food & Liquor. Lupe Fiasco put on not one, but two amazing shows in commemoration of his debut album that feels like it was released yesterday. The show opened with performances by Bronx rapper Mickey Factz, and Miami native Billy Blue. The two warmed the crowd up as they prepared for the headliner to Grace the stage.
BROOKLYN, NY

