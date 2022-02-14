ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

SNP urge UK Government to continue funding for free Covid tests

By Craig Paton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21RIBp_0eE6xZcs00

The Prime Minister must confirm that funding for free Covid-19 testing will continue in devolved nations, the SNP has said.

Rumours have swirled in recent months that free testing could come to an end, with the announcement last week that self isolation rules could be scrapped later this month heightening fears.

But SNP health spokesman, Martyn Day, said Boris Johnson must not impose changes to “appease Tory backbenchers” and any decisions should be backed by medical advice.

“The UK Government must confirm that it will continue to fund Covid-19 testing for devolved nations – after the confusion caused by Boris Johnson and his Tory ministers,” he said.

Any changes to Covid testing must be guided by expert public health advice through the Chief Medical Officers

Martyn Day, SNP health spokesman

“Any changes to Covid testing must be guided by expert public health advice through the chief medical officers.

“It would be typically reckless for the Westminster Government to simply impose changes in a bid to appease Tory backbenchers and save the Prime Minister’s skin.

“Scotland’s more safe and cautious approach to the pandemic has seen better outcomes.

“We must continue to be guided by the scientific evidence, and not by Downing Street’s concerns over the number of letters of no confidence in Boris Johnson from Tory MPs.”

The push comes as the Prime Minister and one of his ministers dodged questions on the issue.

During a visit to Scotland on Monday, Mr Johnson said: “On testing, which is important, we’ll make sure we continue to work with our colleagues in Scotland.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tmLdo_0eE6xZcs00

When pushed, the Prime Minister added: “We’ll continue to work with our colleagues in Scotland but I believe the similarities in our approach vastly outweigh the differences.”

Scotland Office minister, Iain Stewart, told the BBC on Monday: “What we’ve said is that next week, if the figures and Covid continue the way they are, we’ll be setting out a comprehensive plan on what living with Covid in a normal sense looks like, but I am not sighted on what might be in that.”

He added that there continue to be “regular meetings several times a week” between the UK Government and the devolved administrations on the Covid response.

Sage, the independent group of advisers who have been counselling the Government throughout the pandemic, cautioned against removing free testing.

The group said getting rid of free testing would make it harder for people to take precautions and “may also increase anxiety among those who have found testing reassuring after possible exposure, particularly those who are, or live with, someone who is clinically vulnerable”.

“Some people may also take the removal of free and accessible testing as a signal that they should continue to attend workplaces/social gatherings while showing Covid-19 symptoms, as these become conflated with other symptoms of respiratory illness such as influenza,” the group added.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid news – live: UK move to end restrictions early ‘very brave or very stupid’, warn scientists

Scientists have come down heavily on Boris Johnson for his surprise move to end all domestic Covid restrictions in England, calling it an experiment that will be either “very brave or very stupid”. This comes after the prime minister announced that the legal requirements on self-isolation could end as early as this month, and not at the end of March as stated earlier — a move scientists are not openly backing. The early end to Covid restrictions in England could mean people will not be required to self-isolate, wear masks in hospitals, GP surgeries and pharmacies. It could also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fury as UK ministers sign new Faroes deal after record dolphin slaughter

Conservationists are up in arms over a UK government decision to sign a new deal with the Faroe Islands following a record mass dolphin slaughter.Ministers have been accused of being “an absolute disgrace” and of “flying in the face of public opinion” after announcing the £5.5m agreement allowing UK and Faroe vessels to fish areas of each other’s waters.There was worldwide uproar in September when Faroese hunters caused a bloodbath with the killing of 1,428 dolphins in one go, and dozens of pilot whales just days later.Since then, calls for the government to suspend its 2019 trade agreement with the islands...
ANIMALS
BBC

Covid: Prince Charles tests positive and ex-PM says Johnson 'broke law'

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you in the morning. The Prince of Wales, who is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, met the Queen two days ago in Windsor, according to a royal source. They say the monarch is not showing any symptoms of coronavirus. Prince Charles tested positive on Thursday morning - it is the second time he has contracted the virus. Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford is also isolating after testing positive, the Welsh government has said. It comes the day before he was due to announce his latest review of the nation's Covid rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

NI Protocol: Irish Sea border ongoing despite order, says Downing St

Checks are continuing on goods along the Irish Sea border despite an order by a Democratic Unionist Party minister for them to stop, Downing Street has said. Northern Ireland's Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots had ordered checks to stop from 00:01 GMT. But the prime minister's spokesman said checks were continuing,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson will survive parties crisis to fight next election, minister claims

A cabinet minister has insisted that Boris Johnson will survive his Partygate crisis to fight and win the next general election as Conservative leader.Brandon Lewis’s comments came amid growing pressure on the prime minister from Tory MPs to quit if he is fined by police over parties in Downing Street, with ex-leader Iain Duncan Smith saying it would be “very tough” for him to stay on.Mr Johnson will this week attempt to give his premiership a fresh start with a tour of the UK designed to dispel the impression that he is leading a narrow clique obsessed with power...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snp#Covid#Influenza#Uk#Scotland Office
Reuters

UK minister apologises for continuing meeting after positive COVID test

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - British health department minister Gillian Keegan has apologised for continuing a meeting after she was informed she had tested positive for COVID-19. In a thread on Twitter published late on Tuesday, Keegan said was informed that a precautionary lateral flow test had returned a positive result whilst speaking to a group in her role as minister for care and mental health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Stirling submits UK City of Culture 2025 bid

Stirling has officially submitted its final bid to become the UK's City of Culture 2025. Lines from a collective poem by the people of Stirling are being projected onto the National Wallace Monument to mark the occasion. Local residents had been asked to contribute 25 words for 2025, which were...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

London faces ‘pivotal moment’ in efforts to tackle air pollution, says mayor

London mayor Sadiq Khan is calling for health workers to play a greater role informing patients of the risk of air pollution and how to protect themselves.Mr Khan is convening a summit on clean air and health in the capital which is expected to hear from speakers including the Government’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and environment minister Jo Churchill.The meeting is also set to hear from Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah whose daughter Ella was nine-years-old when she suffered a fatal asthma attack nine years ago this week.Her death was later linked by a coroner to her exposure to severe air pollution...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM urged to publish No 10 parties report in full as Lib Dems to table motion

The Lib Dems are leading the charge to put pressure on the government to publish the full, unredacted version of Sue Gray’s report into the No 10 Partygate scandal. A “humble address” motion has been backed by all 13 of the party’s MPs, who are calling for the support of others to ensure there are “no more cover-ups and no more lies”.Other demands include the release of all remaining evidence collected by the Cabinet Office and a list of staff members issued with a fixed penalty notice.Speaking to The Guardian, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said Boris Johnson “can’t...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Matt Hancock broke rules with Dido Harding Covid appointment, court finds

Former health secretary Matt Hancock broke equality law when appointing Conservative peer Dido Harding to an emergency health job during the Covid crisis, the High Court has ruled.Judges ruled that then-health secretary Matt Hancock failed to comply with public sector equality duty in the process of appointing Baroness Harding and her ex-Sainsbury colleague Mike Coupe to senior posts in 2020.It marks a victory for the Runnymede Trust following the think tank’s legal battle over appointments – having argued that the jobs were handed out without fair competition.Dr Halima Begum, head of the Runnymede Trust, said it showed the importance of equality law...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Covid plan puts 500,000 ‘forgotten victims’ at risk, charities warn

More than half a million people with conditions compromising their immune systems risk becoming “the pandemic’s forgotten victims” as Boris Johnson lifts the final remaining Covid-19 restrictions, charities have warned.A group of 18 charities has combined behind a set of demands to ensure that Mr Johnson’s upcoming plan for England to “live with Covid” does not discriminate against people with conditions like cancer, multiple sclerosis, kidney disease or asthma which make them particularly vulnerable to the virus.The prime minister was also accused of “throwing vulnerable people to the wolves” with plans to scrap free Covid tests and end mandatory isolation...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Government expected to scrap ‘golden visas’ provided to foreign investors

So-called “golden visas” for wealthy foreign investors are expected to be scrapped by the Government amid concerns over links between Russia and the UK.Those eligible for the tier one investor visa, launched in 2008, must have at least £2 million in investment funds and have a UK bank account.It has been under review due to repeated concerns that the system could be exploited because not enough background checks are made on applicants.And the BBC now reports an unnamed Government source has confirmed the scheme will be abandoned in an announcement to be made next week.It comes amid concerns about Moscow’s...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

505K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy