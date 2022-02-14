Drive-thru vaccine clinic at Concord University
ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing team announced today they will be hosting a drive-thru testing, vaccine and booster clinic at Concord University on February 18, 2022.
The clinic offers free COVID-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots to anyone in the community. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available to ages five and up.
Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian. The clinic is first come first serve basis and will run from 10a.m. to 2p.m.
